Former BBNaija star, Boma Akpore, has drawn the attention of Nigerians after debuting his new look on social media

In a video that was posted on his official Instagram page, the reality star was seen to have shaved off his signature dreadlocks

Many Nigerians had things to say about Boma’s new look with some of them dropping hot and scathing reviews

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Boma Akpore, is in the news after he finally made a big change to his signature appearance.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the reality star unveiled his new bald look after shaving off his dreadlocks.

Nigerians react to BBNaija star Boma's new bald look. Photos: @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

Boma posted a video of himself dressed like a Greek with a white cloth wrapped around his waist and a white cape hanging from his neck as well as gold sandals to match the embellishments on his outfit.

The reality star walked confidently as he debuted his new hairstyle and unique outfit. According to reports, it was the first time Boma shaved off his dreadlocks in 25 years.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of Boma’s new look

The video of Boma without his dreadlocks soon spread on different social media pages and it got many netizens talking. While some of them commended him, others dropped harsh replies.

Read some of them below:

deyemitheactor:

“Nice diapers bruh! ”

jaypaulmrflamez:

“Spartacus no do pass like this o .”

Peaceogor:

“Boom where is you hair… .”

ada_eme:

“It’s giving Pharaoh.”

ayofaleye:

“Hmm this one is giving Gulder Ultimate Search 2nd runner up oo.”

Ola_cheedah:

“He looks better this way sef.i no know who dey lie to these men say dread fits dem .nothing beats clean cut.”

ib_nicholas:

“This is giving palace guards .”

ms_leendahh:

“The movie fit no still blow o.”

bundleoftutu:

“Him come resemble Peter obi”

mzzsholz:

“If the movie no make sense na waste of shaving ooooobut the hair is fine sha.”

What BBNaija star Khloe said about natural hair

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-BBNaija star Oluwabusayo Abiri, aka Koko by Khloe, trended on social media after a video of her went viral.

In the video, Khloe was a guest on the controversial Bahd and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj. During the show, she was asked to share her feelings about the comparisons people make between ladies who wear wigs and those who rock their natural hair.

Khloe expressed her displeasure with ladies who rock their natural hair to events. She said it was okay to rock such hairs to church or inside the house. She then sternly warned ladies not to come to her parties with their natural hair.

Source: Legit.ng