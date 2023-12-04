Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) winner season 1 Khosi Twala has set tongues wagging online with her post celebrating her colleague Marvin on his birthday

Khosi, in her post, described Marvin with many beautiful adjectives, but the two caught the attention of many as she called him her soulmate and the love of her life

In another post, Khosi described herself as the luckiest girl in the world by having Marvin in her life

Big Brother Titan star and season 1 winner Khosi Twala has sparked reactions online with a post shared on her page to celebrate her colleague, Marvin Achi, as he turns a year older.

Khosi Twala's post has sparked dating rumours because of some of the adjectives she used to describe Marvin Achi.

BBTitan star Khosi declares her love for Marvin Achi on his birthday. Photo credit: @khosi_twala/@marvinachi

Source: Instagram

The BBTitan star described Marvin as the love of her life. In another post, she called him her soulmate, best friend and business partner.

Khosi calls herself the luckiest girl in the world

In her post, Khosi described herself as the luckiest girl in the world simply by having Marvin in her life.

The encomium didn't stop there; she took it a step further, noting that things had never remained the same since Marvin came into her life.

Recall that Marvin and Yaya used to be an item during their stay in the BBTitan house.

Read an excerpt of Khosi's post showering Marvin with praises:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life…my closest friend and business partner…I love you so much…you’ve changed my life so much, and I appreciate you."

See Khosi's post celebrating Marvin below:

See the reactions that trailed Khosi's post

@symply_rohsi:

"You guys overthink a lot! Small thing una carry am for head. I do call my male best friend the love of my life, but it doesn’t mean he is... I wonder how some of you think self."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Who else admires this Southy/Nigerian relationships from BBTitans? Happy birthday Marvin."

@mpumesncamo:

"Heeeee love of your life !!!i thought thy were freinds."

@aridramagirl:

"So she got close to the guy Yaya likes, now he is the love of her life, a girls girls indeed, Juicy Jay is next on the chopping block."

@etimajonathan:

"No wonder Yaya went swimming with Tsatsi and Blue. She no longer finds Blue annoying abi? E don clear am for eye like DSTV and she no longer does tag along with them."

@_jaylaaaaa26:

"I'll never get over this message ❤️So so cute I'm screaming..happy birthday Marvin."

@kenndeo:

"Children of anger typing in 3, 2, 1."

@originaldemmy:

"He deserves all the love. Happy birthday Marvin."

@expressi_queen_karma:

"@yayamwanda do you see the person u call a friend. She's never a girls girl. @khosi_twala u Kno Yaya likes this guy but now he's the love of your life????? Don't you have conscience?"

Khosi slams ex-lover Yemi Cregx

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Khosi updated fans about her relationship status.

During a recent interview, Khosi noted that she's not in a relationship with co-reality star Yemi Cregx, nor are they friends.

Khosi's comments came having in mind that she used to be an item with Yemi during her stay in the BBTitan house.

Source: Legit.ng