The friendship between the two former Big Brother Titans housemates, Marvin and Yaya, got fans and followers in their feelings

The fitness enthusiast did a mini-documentary of his preparations to welcome the South African ex-housemate to Nigeria

Marvin, in his clip, showed his excitement with details of how ready he was to go to the airport and pick up Yaya

The friendship between the two ex-Big Brother Titans housemates, Marvin and Yaya, appears to be growing stronger even though they have left the show and live in different countries.

The South African housemate came to Nigeria recently and was welcomed by Marvin.

Pictures of BBTitans Marvin and Yaya Credit: @marvinachi, @yayamwanda

Source: Instagram

The fitness enthusiast made a video of his preparations to pick up Yaya from the airport.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Marvin’s video

anitaalakwe:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwwww this amazing. Welcome Maya."

datgurl_mc:

"Wow my lovely yaya."

lebutus6262:

"Yaya my baby you are welcome."

zinnybae1:

"Wao I like the fact that they are shipping well."

thandiwemathah6:

"Mmmm wat is yaya doing in nigeria...am asking 4 a friend."

phatini__:

"The way he smiles with the whole of his mouth is a “turn on”. D*mn! His woman is lucky. ❤️"

the_real_aesthetics_castle:

"Maya re the best pair, love u guys. Hope she’s coming to Rivers state?❤️"

keepupwithbright:

"She came to Nigerian on a angry moment?"

