Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Pere Egbi has finally shed more light on his relationship with Mercy

The duo got into a relationship in the All Stars season, and their fans did not hesitate to give them the celeb couple treatment

In a post on X, Pere warned shippers to stop mentioning Mercy's name because he is not dating her

Contrary to opinions, BBNaija star Pere Egbi is not in a relationship with his colleague, Mercy Eke.

The actor made this known in a post on X, formerly Twitter, where he clarified his relationship with Mercy.

Pere says he's not dating Mercy Eke Photo credit: @official_mercyeke/@pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere urged shippers and netizens to stop mentioning her name even though he appreciates their affection and care.

Recall that the actor and Mercy kicked off a romantic relationship in the BBNaija All Stars season.

Pere, on several instances, gushed over Mercy online and at interviews.

The actor wrote:

"Dear shippers while I appreciate your efforts and care from inception, I would love to be clear on one thing I am not dating Mercy Eke. So please cease with the flowers mentioning her name. This is as concise as I can be."

See Pere's tweet below:

Netizens react to Pere's tweet

Mixed reactions greeted the actor's post, read some comments below:

@iamfortune25:

"Did she break your heart ??"

@dammie_FAB:

"Lwkm. Ride on my general. BBN shippers gonna Learn!!!"

@olakennyd:

"I understand. When you get what you want you remember no dating. It’s a men’s thing."

@MonroeMars2:

"Understanding boyfriend no gree understand again."

@Misah_Mdiza:

"Wow after all the shipping ,everything...and you guys ain't dating yhooo."

@OfomaUche82

"Thanks for clearing this wrong perception."

@Mi_Ra_Cle001:

"Ship don sink. Na mercy fans this thing go pain pass."

@franksdonald:

"The paddle for the canoe done break now now?"

Pere shares mindblowing details about his intense attraction for Mercy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star opened up about his feelings for Mercy Eke.

The actor said Mercy's commitment to God strengthened their friendship.

The reality TV star said it made quite an impression on him to see her reading the bible daily while they were in Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng