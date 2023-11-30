Big Brother Naija star Pere sparked reactions online with a post clarifying his relationship with colleague Mercy Eke.

In a post on X, a fan of the actor shared a photo of the gifts and note Pere received from shippers pretending to be Mercy

In the chat accompanying the photo, Pere reached out to Mercy for confirmation, and she said it couldn't have come from her

A fan of Big Brother Naija star Pere Egbi, Rainyzion, has revealed to netizens the reason for his recent post about Mercy Eke.

The actor on X urged shippers to stop mentioning Mercy's name because he is not in a relationship with her.

Fan shares gifts Pere received from shippers Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Rainyzion, in her post, shared a photo of gifts and a romantic note Pere received, thinking it was from Mercy because of how it was addressed.

It also included the chat of Pere reaching out to Mercy for confirmation and her reply saying it couldn't have been her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rainyzion also clarified that Pere did not put up the disclaimer because of a video of Mercy on a movie set but for overzealous fans/shippers.

She wrote:

"Since y’all have decided not to leave Pere alone. Imagine shippers sending gifts to Pere with a note like this. Only for Pere to find out it’s not from Mercy, what do you expect him to do? It’s high time he put that disclaimer out there. So all should rest. It’s not about the video on set."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Pere's reason

The proof sparked mixed reactions, read some of the comments gathered:

@hauwachukwu:

"lmaowith..he sent this to you, wow. just maybe maybe."

@StephStackzz:

"You should think about deleting this amicably. This is unnecessary. Straight up."

@lovers_lsland:

"lol this is crazy."

@AgbaiNkech18401:

"And how did you get hold of this information, I don't understand, isn't this a private message?"

@CAkporiyede:

"Some of these shippers are doing too much."

@lammiepearl:

"I don’t know your problem! You should know the context of this screenshots would bring more backlash to pere. A sensible fan would have cropped out some part,unfortunately you are not."

@Anitagracious02:

"Shippers in the mud."

@itam31563:

"is this from u" see as he addressed her, now I believe it scattered."

Shippers dig up video where women called Pere their in-law

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor warned fans to stop tagging him when Mercy receives any gift as he was not the one sending them to her.

In response, shippers exhumed a video where Pere and Mercy were received by some women who called him their in-law.

In the recording, the women said he was lucky to be dating Mercy. The reality star also acknowledged the compliment and smiled at them.

Source: Legit.ng