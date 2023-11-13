BBNaija Level Up star, Sheggz, has clocked the new age of 28 to the joy of his many fans

To mark the special occasion, the reality show star’s fans spoiled him with expensive gifts including a duplex

Videos trended online of their generosity and it got many Nigerians debating over BBNaija fans and their gifts to faves

BBNaija Level Up star, Segun Olusemo aka Sheggz, has turned 28 and he celebrated it in style.

The reality star who celebrated life on November 13, 2023, had many of his fans going all out to make the event a special one.

In videos making the rounds online, Sheggz’s fans were seen having a great time at the party they organised for him.

Not stopping there, they eventually unveiled the mouthwatering gifts they got for the BBNaija star. However, the one that stood out the most was the house they got for the celebrant.

In a video posted on Sheggz’s fan page on Instagram, the reality star seemed surprised as they took him round the duplex they had gotten for him. He walked around the property and one of the fans even talked about how he would chill with his girlfriend, Bella, on the balcony.

See the videos below:

Sheggz’s fans did not stop at the house gift. They also presented the BBNaija star with £5000, a N500,000 Mai Atafo shopping voucher, a sofa, a television, a washing machine and a refrigerator.

See the full list of his gifts below:

See more videos below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija Sheggz’s fans gift him a house and more on 28th birthday

Sheggz’s expensive birthday gifts from his fans caused a huge online stir. Some netizens asked questions while others doubted the authenticity of it. Read some of the comments below:

Ladyque_1:

“These biggie’s children no rate us at all.”

Vanchizzy:

“Abeg make una reduce the volume of these l!es. I pi.ty the gullible people wey go believe.”

Chyomsss:

“That girl that said “so you will just be here with Bella , you people will be chatting “ never pay rent . The landlord Dey her neck.”

koksiewoksie:

“These fans are from which country???”

Nneka_ruth:

“I no longer blame the fans at this rate...the celebrities that collect such enormous gifts from people without knowing them personally shows their level of greediness and wickedness!”

Mayorsoj:

“House wey him buy with him money.”

dunni.xo:

“We actually have a problem in this country.”

simeon.delight:

“Hope the fans get house abi na rented apartments dem dey stay.”

cynthia.ndunnaego:

“E be like say Them dey use “FANS” do some kin money laundering oo…”

ella_fundz_:

“Where una dey see all this fans ?”

hairess_gallery:

“Listen , If i have never been an integral part of some of these fan bases in the past years, i would have joined some of u guys to say that these gestures are lies. But i kid you not, they are real! These people don't play at all. They can empty their bank accounts for their faves birthday projects! They contribute all year long. @thesocialmediachiefng you know this.”

instablog_oou:

“Where all this fans Dey see money, Abi na another Nigeria dem Dey?”

CeeC's fans gift her a house

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ex-BBNaija All Stars' housemate, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora’s 31st birthday celebration has now caused a widespread buzz on social media.

On November 6, 2023, the reality show star clocked the new age and her fans made sure to give her a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Social media started buzzing with excitement when videos from CeeC’s birthday party were posted online. It was gathered that her fans had gifted her a house.

