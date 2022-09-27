Big Brother Naija housemates Bella and Sheggz were the highlight of the show this season with their on and off turbulent relationship

Now that Sheggz is out of the house, he revealed that he was drawn to Bella because of her down-to-earth nature

The reality star also added that there were times he gave Bella the princess treatment and it would be great if people just pointed out his flaws to him

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Sheggz had quite a reputation on the show concerning how he treated his girlfriend Bella.

On Sunday, September 25, the reality star was evicted and he recently sat down with Ebuka to address some misconceptions about him.

Sheggz hopeful that he will end up with Bella Photo credit: @sheggzolusemo/@bellaokagbue

Sheggz says he didn't know it would get deep

Speaking about how he fell for Bella, Big Sheggz, as he is fondly called, revealed that he was drawn to her because of how real she has been from the first day in the house.

According to him, Bella pulled off her wig even though she was on national TV. It was at that moment he knew there would be more to her and he got interested.

Sheggz added that he had no idea things would get deep between them and he would feel much better if people talked about the times he was great towards Bella and point out places he could have done better.

The reality star sees himself finally ending up with Bella as he has always said in the house, and hopes Ebuka will be able to attend.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sheggz's interview with Ebuka

manlikekayyy:

"Can’t ever be any other Big Sheggz ❤️"

noorahblu:

"I love how he always talk about his baby…Dude is so romantic "

isreal_jenny:

"I think Sheggs is a cool guy, the most important thing is that he will learn and grow."

okaformodupe:

"Hope everyone can rest now , the boy is real. Left for Bella's people to approve. God will perfect it."

igbenedwin:

"Sheggz loves Bella abeg. I'm rooting for this ship."

Doyin talks about how Sheggz treats Bella like a princess

Contrary to public opinion, it seemed evicted housemate Doyin saw nothing wrong in the way Sheggz treated Bella.

During one of her media rounds, Doyin noted that she didn't think it was fair people focused on Sheggz allegedly abusing Bella.

She continued by listing the different ways and times Sheggz has been sweet to his lover but people only hold on to the few times he has not been nice to her.

