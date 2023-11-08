Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again in the news over the debt he allegedly owes businessman, Abu Salami

Just recently, students in Abu Salami’s football academy cried out on social media as they pleaded with Davido

The young footballers begged Davido with his twins to pay Abu Salami his money so that they can train under good conditions

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s issues with businessman, Abu Salami, has now taken a new turn after students in their football academy weighed in.

Recall that the businessman had accused Davido of owing him N218 million after failing to fulfil his part in their football academy business.

Nigerians react as football players in Abu Salami's academy beg Davido. Photos: @abusalamibackuppage, @davido

Well, students of the football academy have now made their voices heard on social media by putting out a video.

In the viral clip, some of the young football players were seen pleading with Davido to ‘do the right thing’ and pay Abu Salami back his money. According to them, they usually drink garri after their morning training and the music star’s failure to return the funds is killing their dreams.

Not stopping there, the boys were heard using Davido’s family and newborn twins to plead with him. According to them, he is a family man and he should make them able to also support their families because they have nothing.

See the full video below:

Reactions as Abu Salami’s football academy students beg Davido

The video of the young football players begging Davido to return Abu Salami’s money soon went viral on social media and it raised mixed feelings from netizens.

Some social media users claimed the young boys looked too fresh to be claiming they were suffering. Others blasted them for mentioning Davido’s twins in their video.

Read some of their comments below:

eyebreakdrules:

“Must be ment for dragging his twin into y’all madness.”

Stainless_88:

“But una fresh na ”

blesynpriceless:

“What is all this? una don too Dey disrespect ppl o.”

misshembe:

“This boy looks like wizkid, itel phone downloaded version.”

smartofficial__:

“The first boy is the younger version of Wizkid.”

small_.obo:

“When dem arrest you.. no sha explain.”

uju_eches:

“Una head No correct, Mumu children.”

Saggilord:

“These looks more of trolling than begging from your benefactor people’s of the world and entitlement.”

iam_valking:

“Both una and una Oga Dey ment una never starve Dey wait for money well ‍♂️ as una no fit waka go find another thing.”

Sapelepikin:

“Emotional blackmail… strategy upon strategy…. Make una go hustle.”

Isaacormaero:

“Na him chop una feeding money??? What’s you guys issue.”

Jason.sbx:

“Omo make them arrest the whole football association enisun.”

Dr_echebiri_ikechukwu:

“You no look who dey drink garri. Go get a job. You people just good at coming online to talk trash.”

Unrulyneega:

“Please don't involve this youngers in your battle. Find a legal way to go about this. Not this emotional blackmail .”

This tweep advised the boys to go back to their parents:

Teezy said the boys don’t look hungry:

Documents leak as Abu Salami sues Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the photographer finally made legal moves concerning his issues with Davido.

Reports made the rounds on social media that Abu Salami finally sued Davido after weeks of dragging him.

In a post by X user and die-hard Burna Boy fan @Winco_3, photos of the purported legal documents were shared.

