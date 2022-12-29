Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Adekunle was one of the popular housemates during the season because of his unique voice

Since the show ended, the reality star has been pushed to get to work and make good use of his newfound fame

In an interview with Legit.ng, the king of the Islanders as he is called talked about the positive and negative side of his experience

The end of every Big Brother Naija season signals the beginning of another phase for the ex-housemates.

Life after the show is not always promised to be smooth or rosy, and 2022 Level-up ex-housemate Adekunle takes us through his few months of fame.

In an interview with Legit.ng's Sola Sanusi, the king of Islanders as his fans call him, disclosed that the name Islanders was coined from the fact that he is from Lagos Island, and he wanted to represent.

"In South Africa, the call me Kgosi which also means king, my fans are the best to talk about the title they gave me."

Adekunle had a great time on the show, almost till the last day and he won the hearts of many with his voice. On what he has been up to outside the house, the reality star talked about surprisingly hosting events.

"It has been a very interesting experience, it's only been 74 days and I'd say it's a learning process. Just a few days ago, I won Man of the Year award, so you can imagine it's an experience I am still relishing."

On how he qualified for the Man of the Year award, Adekunle said:

"I think I am still taking it in, the fact that earlier this year, I decided to live my truth and say things as I see them and that was what I did in the house. Coming out of the house, there was an award that was being held, and among everyone, I won. I guess amongst all things, it just goes to show that you should be yourself."

Left to Adekunle, he would have loved to take a break and observe all that's happening, but a lot of Islanders that just kept telling him to get to work.

"I have delved into an interesting aspect, something I did not consider, hosting. To my utmost surprise, I have hosted two-three international shows, none of which I saw coming this year. Pretty interesting feats to attain."

The Level-up season had people pointing out that Adekunle would come for Biggie's job because of his unique voice.

The reality star noted that he had always known even before going on the show and people just got to experience him on the show.

On if he would be a worthy replacement for Biggie on subsequent BBNaija shows, Adekunle had this to say:

"I don't think replacement would be the word, maybe a successor. I mean I won't mind, it's always something I've always wanted to do, I am a behind the camera kind of guy. So yes, if the opportunity comes, I'll take it. I'll probably not get it because of speculations, Big Brother is supposed to be mysterious. Let's see how it goes."

Every season has shippers of all sorts wo hope and pray for their faves to end up together, foe the king of Islanders, he has learned that he can't control what the shippers do, so he has refused to interfere.

On the Big Brother Titans, Adekunle confirmed he would not be on the show because it is a fresh new season of its kind with new people from Nigeria and South Africa.

For him, he's expecting a twist with the blend, as predictability makes it boring. Adekunle also added that the effect of the BBNaija show on ex-housemates is a little bit of both positive and negatives, but he chose to focus on the good stuff that come his way.

"You're putting your life out there for people to judge, so somewhere along the line there might be repercussions of the show."

A huge fan of Adekunle simply identified as Big Lams in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng expressed how much she believes in him and his goals.

"After the house, he has been a bit quiet but knowing him, he does things in his own time and at his own pace. His goals are big and audacious, and I am waiting and rooting for him. Zero pressure."

