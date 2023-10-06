BBNaija star Adekunle Olopade has warned fans who want to give him gifts because of his ship with Venita to hold it

He said his ship with Venita might not work, and he does not want to be abused for deceiving his supporters

The reality show star added that he was maltreated by some fans who gave him some items during the Level-up edition

Big Brother Naija star Adekunle Olopade wonders if his ship with his colleague, Venita Akpofure, would stand the test of time.

He has warned his fans who are desiring to give him items to keep their gifts but to continue supporting his hustle.

BBNaija Star Adekunle rejects fans gift Photo Credit @officialadekunelolopade

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Adekunle said fans embarrassed him during the Level-up edition

The reality show star revealed that some fans gave him some items during the Level-up edition in 2022, but they eventually shamed him because of those items.

He warned that no fans should consider giving him anything this year as he does not want a repeat of what happened last year.

See the clip of Adekunle's warning here:

Reactions trail BBNaija Adekunle's warning

Fans have reacted to the clip where Adekunle warned his supporters not to gift him any item this year. Here are some of their reactions below.

@2richiecash11:

'Are you implying that this is hot breakfast to Venita ???"

@kingdomingoloso:

"Thus guy is very smart, he is already thinking 10 steps ahead and weighing the possible future. I understand his point."

@aminataz:

"In summary he doesnt want any gift from shippers . We know how shippers move, ask Dialo and Emmarose."

@style_panache:

"No someone in the live commenting “Adekunle God has blessed you with a wife and 2 children ."

@the_dr_ray:

"I already said it to my friend, if Adekunle dates venita outside the house, I won’t use social media again, that guy is smart."

@nancy4mama:

"The “mrs” aiidy made more revelations , now he knows ain’t no future, so to avoid future dragging, he is telling y’all incase you buy gifts and it still sinks… well y’all won’t say he didn’t say."

@vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup:

"Is better he made this known now cos why will he be collecting gift under the pretense that he's with venita."

@y_ebony:

"True true o, she has not seen his angry side. She think say na she sabi vex pass."

@slimgurls_rock:

"He talking about shippers gift make Dem no go drag him if ship sink."

@mideblaq__:

"Someone said “you must collect o “ nah by force? fans sha."

