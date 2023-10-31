A man who went to get an iPhone returned to discover he was sold a carton with eba wrapped in it

The man complained bitterly in a video that had gone viral as he examined the food he was sold instead of a phone

Many people who reacted to his video online asked how a person could be so careless not to check what they were sold

A video has gone viral showing a man regretting his action to get an iPhone 15 he got from Computer Village.

After getting the iPhone, he opened the package to discover only eba was placed into the carton to give it a fake feeling of weight.

The man examined the package with the eba inside. Photo source: @therealdotun

iPhone 15 drama in Nigeria

In the video, a voice complained that the packaging seemed different. Despite having food inside, the carton had a nylon wrap.

Many people who watched the clip wondered why the buyer was not conscious enough to check the package.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OmoAdigun_ said:

"Make the person go find better egusi soup jare."

@MensahEstherOmo said:

"Find soup computer Village don show u pele dere."

Here are more reactions from Instagram when Gossipmill reshared it:

flameoceanstech said:

"How much him pay. Una no even sabi lie..is that an iPhone 15 pro max carton? That’s a 13 pro max carton."

xpensive_fatima said:

"I know say computer village no be better place, but make una Dey rate us for this app nah."

ubigho_omena doubted the situation:

"This is staged abeg so you nor open to see wetin you Dey buy for the person present? Dey play."

big__rosey said:

"You buy phone you no open am for there? Odigweugu."

iam_sandra_david said:

"The is the real case of 'is it for Eba'."

mayorsoj said:

"Egusi soup will go well with this honestly."

