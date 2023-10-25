BBNaija star, Venita’s ex-husband, Terna Tarka, who is a Tiv man, has now reacted to her claims about people of his tribe

Terna debunked Venita’s claim that Tiv men give their wives out to guests to pleasure and entertain them

The young man’s video caused a huge stir on social media as many netizens accused him of chasing clout

Ex-BBNaija star, Venita’s ex-husband, Terna Tarka, has now taken to social media to address the reality star’s claims about Tiv men.

Recall that Venita caused a huge stir online over her comment on the show about how Tiv men give out their wives to guests for pleasure.

In a new development, Venita’s ex-husband, who is a Tiv man, shut down her claims as he set the record straight.

Terna introduced himself as being from one of the prominent Tiv families in the country. He also labelled Venita’s claims as false while stating how it had affected him.

The young man made it clear that he never gave out his wife to guests and such a barbaric act is not practised in his culture. He said in part:

“My name is Terna Mbakorkaa Tarka, I am a Nigerian who firmly believes in unity and respect for humanity regardless of race, tribe, gender or religion, I am here today to address a very controversial narrative that has been making rounds all over social media and the news. This is regarding a statement that when Tiv men host their guests, they give their wives out to these guests for pleasure purposes. Speaking as a proud Tiv man, who was born into one of the prominent families to come out of the middle belt region and the first grandson of Joseph Zawan Tarka. I would like to categorically state that in all my years of hosting my guests, even the thought of such a derogatory practice has never crossed my mind, therefore such a thing never occurred in my marriage. Coming from a prominent Tiv family, it is easy to be the target of the backlash regarding this matter but on the other hand I’m also well placed to speak on behalf of all Tiv people when I state clearly that such a practice has never occurred or existed within the Tiv culture or any other Nigerian culture for that matter.”

Netizens react to Venita’s ex-husband’s video

The video of Venita’s ex-husband setting the record straight about his Tiv culture went viral and it got some Nigerians talking. A number of them accused the young man of looking for attention while others noted that Venita already apologised for making the statement.

Read some of their comments below:

Sugar_ray001:

“There’s no need for this ,she apologised already ,abi you just wan trend make dem know you.”

khaniella_shippers:

“This one wants people to know he is Venita's ex husband and father to their kids.”

iam_lucymarvin:

“They need to arrest her.”

Fattymi1:

“What is he debunking, it’s an old TIV tradition.”

Chemisolarmi:

“I can testify there are tribes in benue state that those it.”

herroyalmajesty_labby:

“Except it’s urgent, don’t marry a fair man.”

pharmwendy:

“Why both of them come resemble? I legit thought that was her brother.”

sophiajacob3:

“I first think say na NTA Oga you need to change profession ooo see your real talent.”

theechelonthrift:

“Something she said months ago, na today you wan address am. We now know you sir. Thankiu.”

ilovedaivy_:

“Is this clout or he’s genuinely addressing the issue?”

iam_kiwimania:

“Where av u been all dz while Abi na now u get data?”

Hairbyd_u_l_c_e:

“Ex husband nd ex wife resemble themselves somehow o.”

onyxabc:

“This is a known practice with that region. It's possible they have done away with it now due to modernization.”

Venita apologises to Tiv people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Venita Akpofure had a rethink about some of her utterances while on the just-concluded BBNaija All Stars show.

The mother of two had stated that Tiv men have a culture of offering their wives to strangers for bedroom pleasure.

The reality show star has revealed that her two daughters are Tiv. She admitted that her words were said carelessly but noted her remarks were also twisted.

