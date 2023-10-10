BBNaija All Stars' Adekunle has appreciated his fans' support over the years, but he is unhappy with how some of them behave

He penned an open letter asking them to put him in their shoes as they communicate on social media

The reality show star also said he would love to be spoken to politely and promised to always represent them well

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Big Brother Naija All Stars' Adekunle Olopade seemed tired of his fans' behaviour that he had to pen an open letter on Instagram to them.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Adekunle had told his fans he did not want gifts from them. After that, they sent him to the gallows and accused him of shying away from his ship with Venita.

In a lengthy message, he first made it known that he is not one of the celebrities who would fake it to make it. He added that fans should be respectful when dealing with him because he wants to be authentic.

BBNaija All Stars Adekunle writes fans a letter Photo Credit @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

BBNaija All Stars Adekunle promises to represent fans well

In the message to his fans, he said he would not let them down once they approached him with caution. He revealed that adapting to his new status as a famous person took time.

Adekunle also stated that the changes he desires might take time, but his fans should try and create a template to work with without necessarily following the status quo.

See the letter here:

Fans react to BBNaija All Stars Adekunle's letter

Netizens have reacted to the long message Adekunle wrote to his lovers. Here are some of the responses.

@hubbnificent:

"This is an intelligent man. Very Libran too. Not everyone will resonate on his level of intelligence tho... and he knows that too."

@confyanns:

"When a man is idle with no deals or brand endorsements he turns himself to an emergency newsletter writter."

@only_juchy:

"Una just dey daft for this socio media , see the way everuone is screaming epistle up and down , the only thing this out generation knows is genz baddie, cruise ."

@zizicandy:

"It's a pity most people lack comprehension, what has this country turned to? Y'all should read to understand rather than dragging him for what he said."

@itz_anike_ade:

"Every Season.. New write up. okay sir they will do better."

@nnediinma__:

"Long and short of the story, he’s human so manner of communicating with him is paramount (tone especially)."

@_iam_adeshewa:

"Beautifully written Adekunle.. people have different ways to pass their feelings."

@oluchilouis:

"Always forming hard man if you are in love with Benita don’t hide your feelings . We love you regardless."

@mpumi_gqoks:

"What happened now, what is the reason of the epistle??"

@gracearhinful44:

"He said what he said!"

BBNaija All Stars Adekunle rejects fan's gift

Legit.ng had previously reported that Adekunle had warned his supporters not to waste their money on him as he would not accept any gift from them.

He revealed that his relationship with his colleague Venita might not work, and he would not want his fans to hate him.

Adekunle said that some of his lovers maltreated him during the Level-Up edition after he had collected some items from them.

Source: Legit.ng