Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to Instagram to state his opinion about life and advise his fans

According to him, no one is on earth to enjoy life but to experience it, so we all must endure

He said people should learn to embrace their struggles without blaming God for their troubles

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has caused a stir online with the kind of advice he gave fans. He took to his Instagram to write a lengthy note on the best way to live.

According to him, life is not meant to be enjoyed but to be experienced. He added that there will be good and bad days, but people should not blame God for anything they see.

Yul Edochie Dishes advices fans Photo Credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie asks fans to embrace their struggles

In the letter to his fans, the actor said that every human being is supposed to accept their challenges and look for ways to overcome them.

The father of four made it known that all the happenings in the world can be summed up as life.

See the post here:

Fans react to Yule Edochie's post

Netizens have reacted to the actor's post. He was dragged for not following his advice. See their responses here.

@jeffery_emma_01:

"Who ask you? We tell you say we nor know before abeg Sir rest."

@edith.dike:

"Why didn't you embrace yours with your first wife."

@mariama.sidique:

"Mr and Mrs motivational speaker can you guys please give us a break."

@mimi.victor.5036:

"Me I will enjoy life ooo."

@chibuzor2831:

"We know is you sir Yul you still repeat the name we all understand."

@queenelephant.mtothea:

"No peace for the wicked soon u will write a book up and down on social media."

@colletteamuchechukwu:

"If they no take each other partner, who e for be?"

@fundznicki:

"Who turned this one to motivational speaker."

@kdessy_collections:

"No peace for the wicked,u go explain tire!no evidence sir."

@galeyterry:

"yuledochie what you had been doing in the dark behind your family's back, and you so proudly made it publicly, I hope you are still that proud full chest polygamy man that you were when you made that YouTube video months ago."

Yul Edochie causes a stir with marriage advice

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie generated reactions after giving out marriage advice on social media.

He had said that there was no rule to marriage and a broken union is not the end of life for anyone.

According to him, marriage is a beautiful union. People should not be discouraged by what others have passed through. He also gave tips on how to live a happy married life.

