BBNaija season 7 finalist, Adekunle, showed once again that he is a calm guy as he reads hilariously nasty messages from female fans

The messages he read had the fans preferring his colleague, Sheggz, to him and he didn't let them get to him too much

Adekunle clapped back at the fans and bragged about making it to the finals, unlike Sheggz

One of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up finalists, Adekunle, was seen in a video reading and responding to the negative messages directed at him by some female fans.

The fans expressed their preference for Sheggz over him, and he was not too bothered about their choices but rather gave them nice clapbacks.

Adekunle replied online trolls who compared him to Sheggz. Credit: @officialadekunleolopade @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

One of the fans noted that she would go for Sheggz instead of Adekunle who acts aggressively like Lagos Island agbero and even barks like a dog.

He responded:

"I really do wish everything you wish for yourself does come to pass, there are a lot of Sheggz out there, I'm pretty sure that if you look very closely, you'll surely see and really hope you find one for yourself."

Another fan said Adekunle lowkey wants what Sheggz has. He replied:

“No, I do not want what Sheggz wants, if there is anything, I stayed till the finals, Sheggz didn’t stay till the finals, I don’t think I would have wanted that."

Nigerians react to Adekunle's clapback to Sheggz's fans

Social media users have reacted differently to Adekunle's clapback to the nasty comment he got from Sheggz's fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

dr_vive:

"People should take it easy with all dz hate comments now , kai they r humanbeings like us and have emotions too."

Amyskitchenandtreats:

Omo Adekunle is giving me joy with his response."

Imole_alafia:

"Great response Adekunle, go and find your Sheggz."

Devika_okundaye:

"Na Adekunle fit all these fans, all he’s replies, just go watch the full video on YouTube."

