BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Liquorose posted some new photos on her Twitter page to celebrate herself

Her bright skin tone caught the attention of netizens, who raised concerns, wondering why she looked so fair

However, some poke in her defence, arguing that she has always been light-skinned

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has sparked an online debate about whether she bleached her skin or not.

BBNaija star Liquorose's skin raises bleaching questions. Photos: @liquoroseafije

Source: Twitter

It all started when the reality show star took to her official X page to share new photos of herself to celebrate Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW).

See her post below:

Shortly after Liquorose shared her new photos online, it caught the attention of many netizens for interesting reasons. While a few of them gushed over her appearance, many others wondered why she looked so bright.

Liquorose’s new photos raise questions about bleaching

Read some of the reactions from social media users who commented on Liquorose’s photos below:

This tweep said Liquorose’s child with Poco Lee will be Snow White:

Miles wondered if the BBNaija star was using a controversial skincare brand:

Afunwa said Liquorose has similarities with Poco Lee:

Tife noted that people were bullying Liquorose for her looks:

This fan encouraged Liquorose to keep glowing:

shasha_shaz22:

“Liquorose is naturally fair her dad n sister are extremely fair.”

efepounds88:

“No be Jenny glow,na supplement, most of them too deh abuse am,only one person deh take 4 to 5 different types of supplements. Tell me how you no go white?”

I.5.5.5.i:

“She’s naturally light skinned.. but you can tell a bleached skin. She’s using something on her face to make it “lighter”— possibly to help with the acne blemishes but it’s bleaching her face.”

southside_caramel:

“And liquorose wasn’t this fair when she was dancing… as them make an ambassador she don almost Dey vanish.”

lauraeze___1:

“I’m not sure she’s using any o, baby has eaten money period.”

Poco Lee raises skin-bleaching questions

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported that celebrity dancer Poco Lee's video had fans wondering if he bleached his skin.

In the clip, Poco Lee was seen dancing to Burna Boy’s City Boy with a group of other young guys.

Poco was, however, very easy to notice, not only because of where he stood but also because of how bright he looked.

Source: Legit.ng