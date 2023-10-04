BBNaija Star Somadina Anyama has dissected one of his colleagues, Cee C, and her talking habits

He stated that no secret is safe in the hands of Cee C as she would reveal it at the least expected time

The reality star also said there is no other housemate he would have fallen in love with than Angel Smith

Big Brother Naija star Somadina Anyama has made a shocking revelation about his colleague Cynthia Nwadiora, known as Cee C, and one of her talking habits.

In the clip of a fun fact sighted by Legit.ng, the reality show star, was asked the housemate who cannot keep a secret for 30 minutes, and he said it was Cee C.

BBNaija star Soma accuses Cee C of talking too much Photo Credit @soma_apex/@ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Soma says he cannot date any other ex-housemate

In the clip, Soma was also asked whom he would have dated if not Angel Smith. He revealed that he doesn't have an interest in any other housemates.

While answering questions about the housemate who could cry at the slightest provocation, he mentioned IIebaye's name.

See the clip of the fun facts here:

Reactions trail Soma's Fun fact answers

Netizens have reacted to the answers BBN Soma gave in the clip. Legit.ng captures some of the responses below.

@i_am_vickyd:

"They're all chasing clout."

@MaRyAm_MuKtAr:

"If they don’t call ceec name the conversation isn’t complete."

@_engineerTina:

"Lmao but na her way na. Plus if she doesn’t call ilebayes name in the house her convo nor dey finish."

@Teemeeturner12:

"I will be in the comments."

@ownMyShame:

"Ceec's fans are frustrated. Ceec says she doesn't know how to keep secret,but y'all are chochocho."

@LANRAYDMAN:

"Everybody wants Ceec trend power. "

@gudgaalriri:

"@soma_apex, Don't make me dislike you, what did you tell Ceec that was out there,woo no let that tiny fame from your 5 fans deceive you ooo, better respect yourself,Ceec na your mama..u don get wings because Dem gift u iphone 15 abi?"

@JeJols_World:

"I will just ignore , he is not that important."

@Youzee__:

"True shaa. Everything her "team" told her, we heard it on the show .She no sabi code."

@leemah_adex:

"Coming from a crying machine? Oloshi ."

Fans spoil Soma with gifts

Legit.ng had earlier stated that fans of reality show star, Soma extended a hand of generosity towards him and his lover, Angel Smith.

Soma and Angel had returned from a date when they met gift items worth thousands of naira on the bed.

They were given cash, money bouquets, food, flowers, cards and cakes.

