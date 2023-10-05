After the reality show ended, BBNaija stars Mercy Eke and Doyin David were seen maltreating the parrot in Biggies' house

The organisers put the parrot there to record and reveal how housemates gossip and behave on the show

Mercy and Doyin decided to take the law into their own hands by hitting and punching the bird on their way out of the house

BBNaija stars Mercy Eke and Doyin David gave Biggie's parrot some beatings after the show ended.

The organisers had put the statue in the house to record how housemates chitchat about their colleagues on the show.

The parrot exposed Doyin and Mercy after they gossiped and called Pere a weakling, and because of the commotion, Mercy and Doyin never liked the big statue bird.

BBNaija stars Mercy, Doyin beat parrot Photo Credit @officialdoyin_/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

BBNaija stars Mercy and Doyin hit Biggie's bird

In the clip, Mercy and Doyin decided to avenge the bird for exposing them a few weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mercy held the neck of the parrot and slapped it at the back. She also kicked it as she looked at the camera recording them. Doyin also beat the giant statue on the head.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Mercy and Doyin's action towards the parrot

Netizens have reacted to the way the reality stars abused the bird. Here are some of the reactions below.

@toniasaa:

"Bullying & harrasement dictated in Biggie's Mansion."

@neky_fruity:

"Please pity the innocent parrot na e work e do."

@4551.nk:

"That thing cause whala in this house ooo."

@queen_luchyy:

" parrot scattered upcoming relationship."

@lollie_wunmyte:

"Tule tule parrot."

@folasadejibola:

"Cant stop laughing . Aproko parrot , see him head."

@mba6948:

"Mercy please pity this parrot."

@ope_yemi_oye__bode:

"Mercy please pity this parrot."

@queen.winnie001:

"My Lambo e remain ninja ."

@ezeobiukwuchukwudi:

"Lol mercy won't kill me."

Pere sheds hot tears after the parrot reveals what Doyin and Mercy said about him

Legit.ng previously reported that Pere could not hold back his tears after the giant bird revealed some of the things that were said about him on the reality show.

The bird revealed that Mercy and Doyin had called Pere a weakling at his back.

Doyin denied calling Pere such a name and maintained that she called Pere Whitney because of his feminine, soft nature.

Source: Legit.ng