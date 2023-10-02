Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz has taken to Instagram to beg Nigerians to forgive Naira Marley after all the backlash he was given after Mohbad's death

After fans went to his comment section to abuse him because of his position, he later deleted the post

Teebillz later made it known that filmmaker Tola Odunsi was the one who explained the gravity of his post to him

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, known as Teebillz, has passionately appealed to Nigerians to forgive Naira Marley for the offense he might have committed that led to the death of his former signee Mohbad.

According to him, Naira Marley didn't commit a deliberate crime. He added that the Marlian Music boss spent money on the late artiste when he was alive, and none of those blaming Naira Marley did anything for the singer when he was alive.

Tee Billz begs on behalf of Naira Marley Photo Credit @teebillz323/@nairamarley/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Teebillz deletes the post from Instagram

The talent manager deleted the post after some fans went to his comment section to call him out over his position on Naira Marley.

In another post, he later explained why he had to delete the post. According to him, film-maker Tola Odunsi was the one who called his attention to the fact that the investigation was ongoing.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Teebillz's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Teebillz about Naira Marley. Legit.Ng captured some of the responses.

@madremichelle1707:

"Oloriburuku oloshi, if mohbad na ur pikin u go dey spit dust?"

@raregem_stores:

"Nigerians coming for him in 5,4.3,2,1."

@oyin_cookie:

"Tunji is daft normally."

@drfantastic3:

"Investing and exploitation are separated by thin lines."

@ak_mpu's:

"Because he believed and invested in his talent is that enough reason to bully him till the end? If my artist say to me he's leaving today he has my full blessings and support. "

@steveheadmaxter:

"Sometimes you wish this App has Voice note to really really send the curse directly ."

@symply_zainny:

"Your mind no go touch ground as you delet that post ONKR ooo."

@xoxo_soffieee:

"Let’s unfollow and report his account guys !"

@2023bestyearforme:

"That’s why Tiwa left him. Werey, One who condones evil is just as guilty as d one who perpetrates it."

@mataniazfabrics:

"It so easy to say because he isn’t your brother or family member ."

@rilwan_jaks:

"People go just dey ..to write nonsense go dey hungry them ...which one is Naira Marley being one of the best writers ??? Cut the foolery Sir."

