Big Brother Naija All stars Venita Akpofure fought with one of her fellow housemates, Cross Okonkwo, and she couldn't hold back her anger

Her love interest, Adekunle Olopade, had to take her away from the scene to avoid a physical confrontation with Cross

While with Adekunle, she decided to spill a secret her fellow housemate, Pere, had told her.

Big Brother Naija Venita Akpofure, has revealed Pere Egbi's health secret to her love interest Adekunle.

Pere had earlier told her about a heart surgery he had while abroad and how he had been reacting to it.

BBNaija All Stars Venita reveals secret about Pere's health Credit: @veezeebeybah, @pereegbiofficial

Adekunle drags Venita to another room

Adekunle Olopade had to take Venita away after her confrontation with Cross to avoid any other conflict between the housemates.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Venita told Adekunle about Pere's health secret, which had nothing to do with her confrontation with Cros,

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

@ess__som:

"This is why I never tell people sensitive things about myself."

@air_norr:

"Venita is that person you never, I repeat NEVER, say things to because she talks too much and goes overboard once she is angry, and best believe she would spill all your secrets if she's having an altercation with you. How does this information relate to the argument she had with Cross, that is the fundamental question?"

@fastestnails:

"Venita, are you mocking him about his health status? Watch how this would play out in Pere's favour though; you just watch."

@mrs_robella_toprah_asante:

"Mummy Venita!. Must you say everything?? Eeeeei"

@i_am_queen_mayor:

"And they will say doyin talk too much."

@zin_lee:

"Venita wasn’t mocking Pere. She spoke in his defence because Cross was upset that some people were in the shower. She explained that Pere wasn’t feeling well, so he was in the shower."

@lovelyn3095:

"Omg, she talks too much."

@soft_delta_babe:

"She had an issue with cross and bringing pere as an instance."

@elo_jollof:

"Venita, who do you this one haaaaa"

@ugbabe:

"That's why every time he has a disagreement, he always gets sick after....his heart gets all worked up. But Venita will tell all your secrets when you're no longer friends."

