A video of two housemates, Mercy Eke and Cross Okonkwo, gossiping about IIebaye in the BBNaija All Stars reality show has surfaced online

In the video, the two housemates accused IIebaye of pretending to be drunk during the dinner organised by Biggie for the six finalists

They also said that IIebaye could not handle the massive amount if she won; her family would have to help her take care of the money

BBNaija housemates Mercy Eke and Cross Okonkwo have been talking about their housemate, IIebaye, because of her persistent love for alcohol.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the two said IIebaye was not drunk during the party organised for the six finalists by Biggie. They added that she was only using liquor as a strategy.

“Naa Strategy”: Mercy, Cross Says IIebaye Was Only Pretending to Be Drunk Photo Credit @crossda_boss/@official_mercyeke/@iIebayeee

Source: Instagram

Mercy says IIebaye cannot handle the N120m cash prize

Reality show star Mercy stated that IIebaye is not mature enough to take care of the winning prize of N120m. She made this known during her conversation with Cross.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The two also concluded that if IIebaye should win the reality show, her family must be on the lookout for her so that she can handle the money properly.

Take a look at the video of their discussion below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Mercy, Cross's video

The video of BBNaija Mercy and Cross talking about IIebaye got Netizens talking. Some slammed the two housemates for saying negative things about IIebaye.

@herifat7767:

" e go shock una , ilebaye wins 120 milion."

@labkz:

"No be ceece talk am ooo,if na ceece na we go Dey hear bitterleaf blabla Abeg ceece no talk ooo no join them u here good girl."

@nailsdoky:

"Baye the winner ..Period…Am waiting for sunday the way they are going to choke."

@labkz's:

"No be ceece talk am ooo,if na ceece na we go Dey hear bitterleaf blabla Abeg ceece no talk ooo no join them u here good girl."

@cellyefya:

"Meanwhile the girl never said she was drunk....na u people dey assume n gossiping about her that she was drunk so why blaming."

@omolaraqueen7:

"As no be Ceec talk this one .Internet is quiet. Cynthia you are the show."

@bettyomijie02:

"Please vote for llebaye."

@bhae_kharssie:

"One minute she acts like she cares and the next minute she’ll be talking trash. I like Mercy but this her attitude is a no no lol she hides and gossips but Ilebaye our winner."

@ekuamami:

"Mercy would regret all this when she comes out."

@arin_firstlady:

"Make I dash my Ceec 30,000 votes."

Mercy slams Ike over pizza

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija housemate Mercy slammed her colleague Ike over pizza on the reality show.

Biggie had provided the cheesy snack for all the reality show stars, and Mercy wanted to take an extra portion, but Ike didn't allow her.

She later informed Ike, the head of the house, that the extra pizza she wanted to take was for Frodd. She sarcastically told him she would launch a pizza business.

Source: Legit.ng