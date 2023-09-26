After the special dinner organised by Biggie for the six finalists in the house, a drama ensued over Ilebaye's alcohol threshold

In a viral clip online, Pere, Cee C, Cross and Adekunle were heard bashing the 22-year-old for constantly getting drunk

As Ilebaye vomited, Mercy tended to her and cleaned her up while other housemates acted oblivious to what was happening

After having a nice time together at the dinner organised by Biggie, the Big Brother Naija All Stars finalists sparked reactions with their attitude towards Ilebaye.

In a video shared online, after eating and drinking, Ilebaye threw up, and Pere, Cross, Adekunle and Cee C talked about her.

Housemates react as Ilebaye throws up in video Photo credit: @official_mercyeke/@ilebayee/@ceec_official

Source: Instagram

According to them, it feels like a deliberate attempt for attention or empathy because Ilebaye constantly drinks too much even though she knows her threshold.

Cee C refused to be moved by the 22-year-old's antics.

Watch the video below:

However, Mercy played the big sister role as she tended to Ilebaye and helped her clean up.

Netizens react to the videos

The videos generated mixed reactions on social media. While some people bashed Ilebaye, others bashed the housemates and even Mercy that helped Ilebaye.

Read some comments below:

pokohuntaz:

"Fake love "

pettykay233:

"Baye is not drunk post the video where she went to sleep and was coughing badly ,that happened when a food isn’t digested."

vanhmm1:

"She faking for attention as usual "

peter_drexz2:

"Final week na ur mate. Ilebaye is playing her final card to get more pity vote to check this show up."

mawuse_ese:

"Ceece always pained about everything baye does."

thegi.rlcode:

"Her mumu fans will call you silicon yansh tomorrow, better leave her."

oraclegodwayne:

"Fake love, after she don see say the baye family hold , she wan Dey form familiarity."

anicrusier:

"She don start her wayo as usual I trust ceec she no send her bcs she be wayo deceiving people say na small pikin. Most supporters no kuku get sense. If you don't want mercy or ceec vote the guys na? Na una she fit run street not me and u call it game. Yeye dey smell."

creamypetty:

"The more reason I love Mercy , such a caring soul n accommodating, Vote Mercy"

Mercy tensions in tiny shorts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija finalist Mercy caused commotion in the house as she left nothing to imagine about her body.

In a video sighted online, the entrepreneur emerged from an inner room rocking tiny shorts that showed off her curves and her bare bottom.

Cross couldn't take his eyes off Mercy, and Pere asked if she was out to destroy his life in the last week they had to spend in the house.

Source: Legit.ng