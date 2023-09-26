Big Brother Naija All Stars finalist Cross claims he and Kim Oprah are just friends, but Mercy thinks otherwise

In a video sighted online during their special dinner with Ebuka, Cross was asked about his relationship with Kim

After listening to Cross, Mercy revealed he had more than a friend moment with Kim Oprah as they showered for three hours

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke put Cross on the spot after she called him out on being just a friend with ex-housemate Kim Oprah.

The BBNaija finalists, Mercy, Cee C, Ilebaye, Pere, Cross and Adekunle, had dinner with Ebuka and actor Gideon Okeke.

Mercy said Kim Oprah and Cross showered for three hours Photo credit: @crossda_boss/@kimoprah

Source: Instagram

Ebuka asked Cross what his deal was with evicted housemate Kim Oprah, and he replied that they were just friends.

The answer didn't go down well with Mercy, who decided to chip in some juicy details. She challenged Cross, revealing that he and Kim Oprah showered together for three hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mercy's revelation

The comment section was filled with different opinions. Some said Mercy was only joking.

che_fav:

"Oshey !! Even bridal shower no long reach like that "

blazeberbie_:

"Kim no vex o Mercy dey joke o pls vote for mercy "

queenhipsyyy:

"Kim go explain tire for outside o"

unique_ayomiku:

"If na Ilebaye talk am now dey for don dey boil am already."

mercyjames23:

"If na Ilabaye mention these thing, cross would have make sure she got her 3rd strike for her to be evicted, anyways, all is for good."

stylewithella_:

"Mercy abeg na no be everything you go dey talk abeg na no Kim go dey explain for outside taya."

b_eric1:

"Why na Kayode no show us that part oooo"

helendaniels2594:

"3 hrs marathon shower hmm."

ayraas_collections:

"Mercy is always right."

Mercy takes care of drunk Ilebaye

Legit.ng earlier reported that after having a nice time together at the dinner organised by Biggie, the Big Brother Naija All Stars finalists sparked reactions with their attitude towards Ilebaye.

In a video shared online, after eating and drinking, Ilebaye threw up, and Pere, Cross, Adekunle and Cee C bashed her.

According to them, it feels like a deliberate attempt for attention or empathy because Ilebaye constantly drinks too much even though she knows her threshold.

Source: Legit.ng