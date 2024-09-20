Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has sparked an online discussion on BBNaija stars Nelly and Victoria’s beauty

During a recent episode of The Buzz, Toka had a chat with KSolo and another guest as they spoke about both ladies

Toke’s opinion on Victoria and Nelly’s beauty raised mixed reactions from fans on social media, and they dropped hot takes

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa recently spoke on BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates Victoria and Nelly’s beauty.

Toke was hosting The Buzz show, and she had music producer Oba KSolo as one of her guests. During their time on the show, they compared Victoria and Nelly’s beauty.

In a video snippet from the show making the rounds, KSolo and Toke argued about the housemates when the media personality said that Victoria is more beautiful than Nelly.

BBNaija fans react as Toke Makinwa says who is more beautiful between Nelly and Victoria. Photos: @tokemakinway, @victoria_uvo, @official_queennelly

Source: Instagram

KSolo responded by asking if Toke reached that conclusion because one of them was light-skinned and the other was dark-skinned. The TV host explained that even though Nelly is attractive, Victoria packages herself in a way that makes people notice her.

In her words:

“When I say beautiful, Nelly is attractive. Victoria has this striking… it’s not even her facial structures, it’s the packaging. She walks into a room and you will notice that babe.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Toke’s take on Nelly and Victoria

Toke Makinwa’s submission on who is more beautiful between Nelly and Victoria ruffled the feathers of some BBNaija fans. However, some of them agreed with the media personality.

Read some of their comments below:

Judith said it takes a while to notice Nelly’s beauty:

Uche disagreed with Toke and said black is beautiful:

This tweep wondered why they were being compared:

Faith said that while both women are beautiful, Victoria’s beauty is on another level:

Abena said Toke’s opinion is based on their complexions:

Golden Rose said Toke has no right to comment on anybody’s beauty:

Nelson said Toke is capping:

Jlove wondered why two women were being put against each other:

Kachi called Nelly black beauty:

This tweep agreed with Toke:

Victoria dances at house party

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija Season 9 housemate, from the Shatoria pair, had begun to unravel to the joy of fans.

A video from the housemates' Saturday Night Party emerged online, and it showed the young lady dancing hard.

Victoria was spotted having so much fun twerking and shaking her backside that it got netizens talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng