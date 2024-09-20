Big Brother Naija housemates Kellyrae and Kassia have recently had viewers and netizens greening with envy

The lovebirds had an amazing time during the house’s recent pool party that was held on Thursday night, September 19

A clip from the 18+ show captured the moment Kassia held down her husband on the dancefloor with her fire waist movements

Big Brother Naija housemates Kellyrae and Kassia turned up the heat in Biggie’s house, as a video of them trended online.

The reality show hosted one of its usual Thursday pool parties, and this time, housemates arrived in bold and provocative outfits.

The married couple, Kellyrae and Kassia, took centre stage when they separated from the group to enjoy a steamy dance session.

In the clip, Kassia is seen winding her waist sensually on her husband, who stood close by, fully engrossed in the moment. At one point, she turned to face him, placing one hand on his shoulder as they continued their private display of affection, seemingly oblivious to the others around them.

The music playing in the background, Iyanya’s “Sexy Mama,” also added to the raunchy spice displayed on the screen.

BBNaija Kellyrae and Kassia spur reactions from fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ella__coulture:

"Eeh, see my loves 😍 ooh see my people 😍 ooh, my smallie and her big baby 😍 I love you guys so much."

beau_ty9339:

"Omo! My people are serving I Dey here Dey sleep."

dilenmab:

"Kelly was busy but he said no I have to give my people content😂. In double Kay I pin."

derachisylvia:

"Nothing wey my eye never see today."

kgaumamogobo:

"Depending on your age you will be reminded of Bervely osu she used to move her waist."

Rockke:

"Kassia wan kill Kelly wit waist oo I love this couple."

feeyah___accessories:

"Omo Kelly Ray really get sense by bringing his wife 😍this the real ship in the house that I always enjoy seeing."

sia.love1:

"Until That understands whether to use hands, head or legs to dance, e no go better at all."

bad_bichhh2:

"E get one bbl girl wey her Nyash just dey make me laugh this night."

adalene_jane:

"E be like say biggie no dey do eviction again. Them still plenty for house."

