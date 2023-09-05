A new head of house was appointed recently, with Omashola emerging after winning the Monday night games

The Big Brother Naija star's emergence has sparked reactions from his other housemates as they complain that Omashola's rule would come with a lot of pain

Doyin, in one clip trending online, noted that with Omashola as HOH, everyone in the house would almost have to beg to breathe

Omashola's rule as the new Head of House (HOH) in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house seems to have started with many changes, as some housemates disagree with him.

A trending clip of Doyin, the HOH for the previous week before Omashola's emergence, tackling the new HOH and his new rules has sparked reactions online.

Moment Omashola asked Ilebaye to leave the House Lounge trends. Photo credit: @sholzy/@assistantebukaa

In the video, Doyin was heard saying that under Omashola's rule, there was a high probability that other housemates would have to beg to be able to breathe.

I want to sleep without anything on - Omashola chases Ilebaye out of HOH room

The new HOH also stirred emotions online after he was seen telling controversial housemate Ilebaye to leave his room because he wants to sleep completely bare.

Ilebaye responded that she also sleeps without anything on, and they could spend the night together in the HOH room. But Omashola disagreed and asked her to leave.

See the moment Doyin tackled Omashola's HOH rule:

Watch the moment Omashola asked Ilebaye to leave the HOH lounge:

See how netizens reacted to Omashola's rule as HOH

@mamarolex:

" big brother will be laughing so hard ."

@speakingthruths:

"I love his response lmao , he even added besties at the end."

@Blazerichy4u:

"It’s gonna be a long week."

@malachi310A:

"He will do them knowing he’s got nothing to loss."

@yoitsPboy:

"Lmao Doyin literally jinxed herself she said he’s never gonna win the HOH, now he has won it and you’re up for eviction ."

@lightermodes:

"Them never see anything yet . I too like this Omashola."

@__gracii__e:

"Omashola will definitely be one of the best HOH. Cos when it comes to being serious, he go change am for all of them."

@chrissie_alex:

"Power has change hands."

@shorlah77:

"Omashola is hilarious He just dey threaten the BFF’S ."

@Reeta_Amylopsy:

"Omashola wey suppose dey from day 1 ahead of seyi. Big brother no try ."

BBNaija: Venita, Omashola mock Cindy for squeezing foundation from nylon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija All-Stars Venita and Omoshola have reminded other housemates of a hilarious incident from their set, Pepper Dem Gang.

It was reported that a particular housemate, Cindy, sent Nigerians into a frenzy of laughter after she was found squeezing out the foundation from a nylon to prepare for Biggie's Saturday night party.

Venita and Omoshola remind other housemates of the incident that occurred during their first appearance on the reality show, which raised questions from other housemates.

Source: Legit.ng