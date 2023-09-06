The moment Biggie announced on the show the punishment handed to Pere and Neo for whispering went viral

Biggie noted that Pere and Neo would, for the foreseeable future, have to share a monkey outfit/onesies and have to do everything together

Fans have reacted to the viral moment, noting that it is the best punishment Biggie ever slammed on a housemate for a wrongdoing

Famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV stars Neo and Pere trend online as clips of them being tied together at the waist and put on a housecleaning punishment after they were caught whispering stir excitement online.

Today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Biggie summoned all the housemates to the living room before announcing that Pere and Neo had been caught whispering.

Photos of Pere and Neo in onesies as punishment for whispering trends. Photo credit: @bigbrothernaija/@fswglory

Source: Instagram

Biggie went on to announce the erring housemate's punishment, and it has sparked serious reactions online.

"From now you both are shared to a Onesie till further notice" - Biggie slams Neo and Pere

Fans have reacted to the clip of Pere and Neo wearing a onesie tied together at the waist while doing different house cleaning chores.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens have declared the punishment the best and most hilarious punishment Biggie has ever given.

Watch the moment Biggie announced the punishment below:

See the moment Pere and Neo got tied together at the waist:

Watch how they washed the dishes while stuck in the onesies:

See how fans reacted to Pere and Neo's punishment

@EmillzOness:

"Ewoo my My General Pere."

@Yeribabaa:

"Dem go learn next time ."

@iampeaceful10:

"I love it ."

@itz_chamo:

"Biggie is not nice ."

@Jacyntha09:

"Biggie oooo I can’t wait to see them try to run with their onesies."

@blessed_ajoke:

"Dem go learn next time I can’t wait to see them try to in their monkey outfit."

@irenenam999:

"God of Ilebaye no dey sleep, he is at work.."

@Ogechukwu97:

"Neo and whispering, 5&6."

@davidguyy:

"They have to sit together, they've to use the toilet together."

@MabelNneka4:

"Nice one Biggie, Neo deserves it."

BBNaija Pere shares details amid a trending video of him with gap teeth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls an earlier report of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Pere Egbi that trended online after an old video of him with gap teeth (diastema) on social media went viral.

In the clip, Pere was seen singing with all his heart, and his diastema was quite visible.

The video stirred different reactions as netizens commented on Pere's dental feature.

Source: Legit.ng