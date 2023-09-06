BBNaija All Stars housemate Pere has opened up on his veneers amid a trending old video of him with gap teeth

Pere, during a conversation with other housemates, said he did his veneers in the US, adding that it was expensive

Neo also revealed his veneers cost more than $9000 (N6.8m), which stirred reactions from the viewers of the show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Pere Egbi trended over an old video of him with gap teeth (diastema) on social media.

Pere revealed his dental veneers were expensive. Credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere was singing in the clip with all his heart, and his diastema was very visible.

The video stirred different reactions as netizens commented on Pere’s dental feature.

Watch the old video below:

Pere revealed he had his dental veneers in the US

During a chat with Doyin, Cee-C and Neo, Pere opened up about having his veneers in the US as he bragged about how expensive it was.

Pere revealed he did a total of 24 dental veneers. He made this known after Doyin hailed his veneers.

She said:

"Pere whoever did your veneers did a good job, I saw your before, Pere you were ugly."

Neo, who also had veneers on his teeth, revealed his cost more than $9000 (N6.8m.)

Watch the video below:

Veneers are coverings that fit over the front surfaces of your teeth. Technicians use high-quality dental materials, like tooth-coloured composite or porcelain, to create them.

Netizens react to Pere's dental veneers

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

Jacyntha09:

"The person did a fantastic job."

flitchatter:

"Why is Doyin so rude and annoying!!."

Realniniola01:

"Imagine this thing calling someone ugly."

the_jerrymanuel:

"Haba Neo. 9000 dollars? Fear God abeg."

Oyinlayomii:

"It’s always the ones with funny looks doing the most."

Ashwakshwaky:

"They are many people that have gab tooth and are insecure about it and do have up to 30 grad to go do it."

Source: Legit.ng