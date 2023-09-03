Big Brother Naija All Stars CeeC gave netizens a piece of information they didn't expect while the show was still running

A video that has since gone viral captured the lawyer in a conversation with Angel as they disclosed that the show organizers had an agreement to pay every housemate weekly

CeeC and Angel, who were excited to have spent several weeks already calculated the total amount of money they have gotten so far

BBNaija All Stars Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has revealed that the Organizers of the reality TV show are paying all housemates weekly to be in the house.

In a conversation with Angel, CeeC mentioned that they were paid 300k per week, as they calculated the total amount they have gotten.

BBNaija All Stars CeeC and Angel speak on the payment all housemates would get from Biggie Credit: @ceec_official, @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Recall that the All Stars show debuted on August 23, and the housemates have spent five weeks in Biggie's house, earning 1.5 million Naira each.

The event will conclude on Sunday, October 2, with the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announcing the winner, who will get N120 million and other delicious prizes.

See the video of CeeC and Angel discussing

BBNaija All Stars CeeC's revelation sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled how netizens perceived this revelation.

See their comments below:

@AssistantEbukaa:

"Over calcu weekly meaning 300k x 10 weeks."

@Gracie_oguns:

"So even if they no win the cash price, make them just dey the house till final, dem go dey cash out."

@sire_sommy:

"Ahhh! No wonder!!! There has been a standing argument that these people are getting paid to be there, to explain why they'll leave their lives in the outside to come back to this."

@TheEmmalez:

"No wonder Omashola para for biggie."

@bloomempress:

"And people were fighting Frodd for coming. Even if na two weeks I stay for there, that's amazing money you didn't have to stress for. Enjoy Cynthia my darling."

@jessybleezy:

"Omo e choke oo,, the biggest season if your fave nor dey ntoor .New Fame + daily task win+ endorsements and new stans +money cake + gifts .. e choke."

@Excel_Oly:

"This girl no go leak client's secret."

Source: Legit.ng