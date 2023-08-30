A video showing the moment Biggie played BBNaija's Cross' song Feeling Funky in the house is trending online

The likes of Whitemoney, Neo, and Prince, among others, went gaga as they showed different dance moves

Whitemoney's moves were the most talked about, as he was seen with a towel around his waist

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars' landlord Biggie, on Wednesday, August 30, gave the housemates an unexpected treat by playing Cross' song Feeling Funky, featuring Ajebutter 22.

Before this, Cross, during a conversation with Kim Oprah, had said CeeC’s strategy for winning was to have the whole house against her.

Kim, in response, told Cross they should make sure it doesn't become a reality.

However, to kill off negative energy in the house, Cross made an unexpected request. He said:

"Biggie we need some music for comic relief against any bad energy."

Biggies granted Cross' request by playing Feeling Funky as the likes of Whitemoney, Neo and Prince screamed in excitement. They went on to show different dance moves.

Netizens react to Whitemoney's dance moves

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Whitemoney's dance moves. See them below:

ultrajade:

"White money na pure cruise Abeg."

mart_bee001:

"Ah white money! It's the dance for me."

misterbronx05:

"E get wetin Dey inside food whitemoney chop u can’t tell me otherwise."

albert_sandra_pk:

"But y white money life be like this just look at him."

adacargo_:

"Whitemoney hope nothing??"

__helen___0:

"Biggie just pack yabaleft patients full house make biggie just finalize put ambulance for corner incase dem bleed person just allow them fight for one day I swear this show go trend e go too sweet."

fabulosgloria:

"WhiteMoney has just one job in that house COMIC RELIEF and he needs to take his flowers for a job well done. Man knows how to effortlessly make audience laugh."

sperryz_furnituremart:

"Whitemoney is a clown."

Biggie tells housemates to communicate by singing

The organisers of the reality show continued to find new ways to keep viewers glued to their screens.

Legit.ng reported that a new rule was imposed in the house where housemates were asked to communicate with one another via singing.

A trending video captured Neo, Pere and some other BBNaija housemates singing to pass across their messages. They seemed to be having fun with the new directive.

