BBNaija All Stars’ housemates, CeeC and Pere, engaged in a heated fight, which saw them raining heavy insults on each other

CeeC called Pere a demon and even compared him to Tobi, and the male housemate returned the favour

Videos from their fight made the rounds on social media, and many netizens shared their thoughts on it

BBNaija All Stars housemates CeeC and Pere recently made headlines after they engaged in a heated fight.

It all seemed to start after Pere questioned CeeC about not attending the general meeting the housemates had in the lounge.

CeeC did not find it funny and began to rain insults on her co-star. She was seen ranting about how she was not the only one absent at the meeting but was the one being questioned for it.

The female housemate was seen shouting at the top of her voice at Pere as Lucy tried to pacify her. She said:

“People did not even come for this meeting, did you go to wake them up? No! But when it comes to CeeC, you open your disgusting mouth, because I play with you in this house! Because I talk to you in this house! If dem born you well come and talk to me this morning! Enough is enough of this bullshiit!”

See the full video of CeeC ranting below:

Pere responds to CeeC’s insults

Another clip from Pere and CeeC’s fight made the rounds, showing when the male housemate also rained insults on her. They both insulted each other’s family and generations, calling themselves cowards.

CeeC started out by calling Pere a coward, and he responded by saying her father is a coward. She retorted by calling his whole generation cowards. Pere told CeeC to leave his sight with her ‘yam legs,’ but she proceeded to move closer to him while bragging that he could not even have her type of legs.

See the video below:

You can never be Tobi - CeeC blasts Pere

Also, during their fight, Pere told CeeC that she thinks he is her co-star from the Double Wahala season, Tobi. To that, CeeC said that he could never even be Tobi. in her words:

“You dey call Tobi! Idiot! Na the only thing wey you sabi do! You cannot even be Tobi! Fool! Coward!”

See the video below:

Fans react to CeeC and Pere’s fight

CeeC and Pere’s fight caused a major social media buzz, and many fans of the BBNaija All Stars show shared their thoughts. Some netizens claimed CeeC can never change, while others blamed Pere for the fight.

Read some of their comments below:

bettysylmich:

“Tobi don collect stray bu11et Tobi is an accomplished actor o, make ina leave am. A fantastic husband and father, very responsible ”

moyenny_atoke:

“Pere has bad mouth the facts that he says with straight face Ehn.”

mimszee1:

“Tobi is an invisible house mate in this house lol.”

Productright:

“Pepper dey cecee body.”

chyomsss:

“How can someone is his right senses body shame CeeC ?? CeeC that got body people pay to have? Lmao. Especially coming from a military nurse.”

Khlear0705:

“ Wetin be this? Ceecee stop na! To Stan ceecee is so mentally draining I swear! I don’t even know the excuse to give at this point!”

adelakuntufayl:

“Its a No for me when you bring past narratives into a fight! What’s the information on “He was begging in my Dm in 2018” supposed to mean?”

__b.a.m.i:

“Nawa o and they said she has changed??? Same thing she did in her season,always insulting people. Btw they said she get bf,who dey date her???yinmu”

nellynells__:

“She no fit ever change bad character 4 Life.”

y_billionzz:

“It must be very draining to keep defending this same character every season. Wetin una dey call una Stanship again sef ‍♀️ i no go mention name if the bullet hit you reply me.”

Petiteonyii:

“Make we no lie. Ceece is something else.”

CeeC slams Doyin

BBNaija All Stars CeeC did not take it lightly with her friend in the house, Doyin, over the latter's recent demands from the housemates.

Doyin, who became the second female housemate to win the Head of House on Monday, August 28, recently held a meeting that CeeC wasn't comfortable with.

It was reported that CeeC walked out of the lounge while the housemates were in a meeting with Doyin.

