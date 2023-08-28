BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya was the third housemate to be evicted from the reality show

In a chat with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Kiddwaya opened up on why he offered to give his female colleague Cee-C N120m to leave the show

The billionaire son also revealed he was looking forward to winning, but stressed that money was not his priority

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate Kiddwaya opened up on his short stay in the house as he revealed he enjoyed himself.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Kiddwaya, the son of Nigerian billionaire Terrywaya, spoke on his second return to the house, his reason for offering to give Cee-C N120m, among others.

Kiddwaya says he enjoyed his stay in the BBNaija house. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

N120 million offer: Kiddwaya says he was testing Cee-C

The billionaire son revealed he wanted to know how competent Cee-C was. He further said he made the offer because he knew it would go viral and cause a buzz among viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"I wanted to see how competent she was. If she was going to move grounds. I knew it was going to go viral and create a buzz. I said let me test her and see if she would budge. I know people were waiting to find out if I would do it, but that opportunity is gone. Cee-C is a wonderful person."

Kiddwaya's second return to the house

Kiddwaya, who made it to the spotlight after participating in the Lockdown edition in 2020, said he was happy to participate for the second time and would be willing to appear on the show in future.

"It was like we never left. I thank Biggie for the opportunity if I am called again, I would be there," he said.

Kiddwaya declares himself the best game player in the house

Until his eviction, Kiddwaya said he played his game and had fun. He also advised viewers not to take the housemates' actions personal.

"I was playing a game, everyone in the house is a pro, we know how to entertain. Fans shouldn't take things personal as housemates are playing the game and having fun. I know since I left the house there is less violence, just love and light, which viewers are not happy with. I was the best game player."

Which housemate is Kiddwaya rooting for?

Although the billionaire son didn't mention a particular name, he expressed his love for Cee-C, Tolani Baj and Cross.

"I love Cee-C, Tolani Baj, Cross, I wish them the best in all they do."

Kiddwaya says he and his girlfriend are on good terms

The reality star's girlfriend unfollowed him after he kissed Mercy Eke in the house. Kiddwaya, however, said they are now on good terms.

He said: "We are good, we are fine."

How Kidd felt after he was voted out

According to the Lockdown star, he learned not to trust anyone. He revealed he never expected the jury would vote him out.

"I was shocked I was voted out, it was a big eye-opener that I can't trust anyone."

Relationship with Doyin

Despite his dramas with Doyin in the house, Kiddwaya applauded her for being a passionate individual. He added that he doesn't have issues with any housemate as it was all a game.

"She is cool and passionate, I don't have issue with anybody."

Kiddwaya wanted to win, but money was not his priority

Kiddwaya said he wanted to emerge winner among the best.

"I was looking forward to winning the money, but my number one priority was pushing my business. if you focus on the money too much you wouldn't enjoy yourself," he said.

Kiddwaya's biggest challenge and plans after eviction

The billionaire son, who emerged as the Head of House before his eviction, said his main challenge was staying focused.

"I was trying to stay mentally in the game. Staying focused was the biggest challenge."

The reality star said he would be promoting his business and foundation, and enjoying life.

"I will be promoting my business, living my life and having fun," he added.

Kiddwaya returns to Nigeria with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kiddwaya and Davido arrived in Lagos on the singer’s private jet days after linking up in Ghana.

The ex-housemate came into the metropolitan city in the company of Davido and his 30 billion gang team.

Kiddwaya, who has been criticised for his possible money proposal towards another housemate, CeeC, celebrated his latest fun time with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng