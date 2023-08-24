BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, has moved fans with her act of kindness towards her co-star, CeeC

It is no longer news that Alex and CeeC have not been on good terms since their BBNaija Double Wahala season from 5 years ago

In a new development, Alex has made a move to buy flowers for CeeC in Big Brother’s house and fans have reacted to it

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, has revealed that she wants to buy flowers for her co-star, CeeC.

While speaking during a Diary Session on the BBNaija All Stars show, Alex was seen deliberating on what she could do for CeeC that would be an act of kindness.

According to her, she eats whatever CeeC cooks in the house and she feels CeeC would eat her food as well. However, she noted that they are other things she can do for her co-star that would mean more.

BBNaija All Stars’ fans react as Alex makes plan to buy flowers for CeeC. Photos: @alex_unusual, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Alex finally revealed that she would like to buy flowers for CeeC as an act of kindness. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I don’t really know what to do as an act of kindness for her so I just want to buy flowers for CeeC.”

Note that Alex and CeeC’s beef is one that has always made social media headlines especially because it started five years ago during their BBNaija Double Wahala season.

The bad blood between them also seemed to seep into the All Stars season but Alex seems to now be making a move for peace.

See the video of her statement below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Alex wants to buy flowers for CeeC

A number of BBNaija fans had a lot to say about Alex wanting to buy flowers for CeeC, majority of them thought it was a great move. Read some of their comments below:

maras_clothin:

“Yes oooo I love this They will become a big force together."

naijahousewife:

“Very sweet girl…love you Alex.”

enojoan:

“I wish her dreams will come through!except CeCe surprise me in this life‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

boss_nenesly:

“Alex stop na …”

ama_doris21:

“Better for una o.”

sandyconcept11:

“❤️❤️❤️..Alex with purest heart.”

guru_timipre_numo:

“❤️❤️❤️ let love reign ❤️❤️❤️.”

oneeoiza12:

“Nice one Alex❤️❤️❤️.”

magi_officiall616:

“Alex is such a sweetheart .”

callmemira94:

“Hhhmmm u go dy alright.”

Alex and CeeC seen gisting in BBNaija All Stars house

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates Cee C and Alex might be the best friends birthed by the show by the time it ends.

In a video sighted online, Alex and Cee C were getting dressed, and Alex inquired if her friend had eaten that morning, expressing concern over her welfare.

This surprising development comes after the ladies had one of the biggest fights in the house and vowed not to have anything to do with each other anymore.

Source: Legit.ng