Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran, has taken to social media to express his dissatisfaction with BBNaija stars

On his social media pages, Faniran kicked against being labelled a BBNaija fan because they are not the same and he cannot be associated with some of them

According to Faniran, Eyimba is different from Manchester United and this caused a buzz on social media

Popular Nigerian Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran, has now kicked against being called a BBNaija star.

Taking to his official social media pages, the ex-reality star, actor, model and businessman, made it clear that he is very different from a BBNaija star.

According to Tayo, he means no disrespect to BBNaija stars like Bisola Aiyeola who has real talent to offer but he cannot be boxed up with some low quality Big Brother Nigeria stars because they are not on the same level.

He wrote:

“There is a reason why I make sure to correct anyone who refers to me as Ex BBN housemate. At every chance I get, I make sure to remind them that I’m an Ex BBA housemate, Eyimba is not the same as Manchester United, Period!”

In a subtext he wrote:

“And I mean no disrespect to the likes of Bisola and a few others who have brain and real talent to offer, I just can’t be boxed up with some lowlife, uncooked low quality stars #BBNaija has produced, we are not the same.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as BBAfrica star Tayo Faniran dissociates from BBNaija

Tayo Faniran’s post came amid the ongoing drama from BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, who was heard bragging about how his sons will ‘run trains’ on people’s daughters.

The ex-Big Brother Africa star’s post caused a lot of social media buzz. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

thelindalyn:

“The quality of people that show is churning out is constantly declining.. it’s ok to dissociate yourself from that type of branding. It is very ok!”

gabyskilo:

“I can’t agree more with him. Bigbrother should be bringing people that have talent or people that have achieve a little in their career path (actors, musicians, scholars, tech, lawyers, bankers, athletes etc) and not just tiktok or instagram models, or someone that has uncouth character just to promote the show. The last few season, the housemates have proven to be very vile and condescending.”

alajandro.carlos:

“Hummm! Tayo, I remember your season ooo! You were being mad disrespectful, especially towards the female housemates then, na who no know you oooo! Side eye!”

chloe_logistics:

“Tacha,ozo,Nengi,Bella,sheggz I know,who are you?”

Aeeshaaa._:

“Biggie go dey regret now allstar is not all-staring they ddnt change one bit. Star my foot”.

Chubbycheeki:

“He said what he said !!!!!!!!”

Rasheedofnaija:

“Well he didn’t tell no lies… BBN NIGERIA is filled with CROWD, NOISEMAKERS AND CLOWNS now… Not very much of talents anymore… Like it used to be!”

karenblqk:

“Why Enyimba? Aba players are good! Does your government provide for them like like Man U?”

Iam_starqueen:

“He's the winner of big brother Africa and not big brother Nigeria... Make una rest.. EX BBA AND NOT EX BBN.”

