BBNaija All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo’s recent comment has raised reactions from one of the jurors who save him from eviction, Mike Edwards

Mike was quick to distance himself from Seyi’s recent controversial statement and noted that he does not condone such

Tacha however had a lot to say about Mike’s post and she advised him to shut up, this got netizens talking

BBNaija All Stars juror, Mike Edwards, has now reacted to one of the housemates, Seyi Awolowo’s recent statement.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported on how Seyi said his sons will run trains on people’s daughters and also sleep with them. He also added that he has begun saving money for it.

Seyi’s vile statement threw social media into a frenzy and drew reactions from a number of people including one of the jurors who saved him from eviction, Mike.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Mike was quick to disassociate himself from Seyi’s comment. According to him, he does not condone such behaviour.

He tweeted:

“I don’t condone this behaviour.”

See his tweet below:

Tacha slams Mike for disassociating self from Seyi’s statement

Shortly after Mike’s tweet went up, another BBNaija Pepper Dem ex-housemate, Tacha, reacted to it online.

Tacha boldly quoted Mike’s tweet and advised him to shut up his mouth and keep it moving. She also called him a joker.

She tweeted:

“Nah Just S.T.F.U and keep it moving joker!!”

See the post below:

She also tweeted:

Reactions as Tacha slams Mike for disassociating self from Seyi’s comment

Mike’s tweet and Tacha’s reaction to it soon spread on social media and many netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Chioma encouraged Tacha to drag Mike:

Hola was pleased with Tacha’s guts:

Rossie said Mike is responsible for Seyi still being on the show:

thriftsbyara:

“Run trains means gang ra*pe biggie must disqualify this guy immediately.”

_symply_anna:

“If only he had money for his lodge that night , just maybe Seyi wouldn’t be on our screens today.”

hairgasm_luxury:

“You don’t have to be rude to him, everybody that pardoned him Dey regret am now normally. But not an excuse to be rude to Mike abeg. This isn’t even funny one bit.”

ngozi_omezi:

“Tacha no Dey even go through corners with her drags person way Dey tag multichoice .”

Shira_pwesh:

“Why is tacha so rude to him????? Didn’t he explain why he saved him? Mtsw.”

E_mi_lia_paul:

“So coz he voted him to stay inside the house, does that mean he can’t condemn a particular behavior of him? Even if he’s his brother, if he acts wrong he’s supposed to b called out or corrected. Wetin happen.”

u_1513:

“"To run train (or run a train) refers to when multiple men have sex with a woman one after the other, with or without consent... to gang ra*pe"”.

BBNaija All Stars: Alex called Pere evil and wicked after Ilebaye drama

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, has described her co-star Pere as being very evil with a dark heart.

On the BBNaija show, Alex was seen lashing out at him over how he reacted to Venita and Doyin having a heated exchange of words following the Ike and Ilebaye’s clothes drama. Alex was greatly displeased that Pere had said Venita was ‘doing the Lord’s work’ with the way she was lashing out at Doyin for defending Ilebaye.

According to the female BBNaija housemate, Pere is an evil person whose heart is very dark, even at his age. She also called him wicked for seeing the things happening and being happy about it.

