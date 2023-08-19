Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna has stirred massive reactions online after a recent clip of her slamming the reality TV show went viral

Phyna was heard using some foul language to describe the show that turned her into a multi-millionaire

Fans of the show couldn't help but react to Phyna's comments after she described BBNaija as toxic

Famous Nigerian reality TV star Phyna has sparked a massive outrage online after a clip of her slamming the Big Brother Naija show went viral.

The controversial personality has been trending online for a comment she shared on Twitter about one of the All Stars housemates, Venita, looking like a sickle cell anaemia patient.

Phyna decided to criticise the BBNaija show that made her famous.

As if that wasn't bad enough, another clip of her slamming the BBNaija show, calling it toxic, surfaced online and has stirred emotions.

Phyna could also be heard "flipping a middle finger" at the reality TV show in her clip.

Fans have reacted to Phyna's recent demeanours, calling her ungrateful for flipping a middle finger at the show that made her successful and famous.

Many fans have questioned how she emerged winner of the season 7 BBNaija show and yet showed this height of ungratefulness.

Watch the clip of Phyna slamming BBNaija as toxic:

See some of the comments that Phyna's clip stirred online

@jessealordiah:

"That sht is too tohzeek ✋."

@AdebimpeFashola:

"That shir is too Torzic."

@Rozzayyyyyyy:

"Too tozik man."

@esharu_:

"Imagine ungrateful person, na d Bbn give u platform u dey use shine, if not bbn who know u sef?"

@234RTW_:

"CSKA Moscow 's Zoran Tosic?"

@chidi_josshua:

"Fuk bbn man that shi is too tozik."

@perfectwyS:

"Abeg who is this razz fool? If ungratefulness was a person."

Fans bash Phyna for insulting Venita

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna made the headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Even though she was trying to defend her colleagues Ilebaye and Doyin, she seemed to have gone too far this time.

The famous Big Brother Naija star made some comments online about a senior colleague Venita, and this got people talking.

She described the beautiful mother of two as an almost healthy sickle cell patient in response to a comment she made about Doyin.

