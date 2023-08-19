Controversial season 7 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Phyna has once again stirred emotions online with some comments she made about one of the All-stars housemates, Venita

In her bid to defend her colleagues from her season, Ilebaye and Doyin, on the All-Star show, Phyna took to her Twitter page to troll Venita calling an "almost healthy Sickle cell patient"

This comment didn't sit well with many netizens as they stormed the page of the controversial reality TV star's page to drag her brutally

Popular, controversial Big Brother Naija star, Phyna has made the headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Even though she was trying to defend her colleagues Ilebaye and Doyin, she seemed to have gone too far this time.

Phyna made some comments online about senior colleague Venita that's got people talking. She described the beautiful mother of two as an almost healthy Sickle cell patient in response to a comment she made about Doyin.

The season 7 winner noted that she called Venita names because her colleagues from the Level-Up house have constantly been maltreated and shown no respect at all.

All the actions came after Biggie had issued a strike to Ike and Soma for their actions against Doyin.

See Phyna's comment about Venita being sickle cell that stirred the ire of fans:

See how netizens reacted to Phyna's comment about Venita being a sickle patient

@chii.ogbu:

"Money can never buy class, emotional intelligence and refinement. Such a pity."

@shugar_c_:

"Forget venita’s character or mouth… she is prettier than everyone in that house… na character make us dey look her somehow…including phyna no reach her half and she’s even a mom and that sleek."

@jhoystin:

"Doesn’t she have a manager? She doesn’t even know how to throw insults sef cos this her talk no enter at all. Dry clapback. I wonder why she can’t at least decided to act classy for once."

@official_kahlan:

"Bring Venita and Phyna, then tell us who looks sick una no train this agbero well."

@kennygurl:

"Phyna steadily supporting Ilebaye but Using the word 'Sickler' is out of it. She should learn to choose her words cause they are sensitive."

@smilingfaith_______:

"How was phyna a Level Up winner sef????

@mohdainty_:

"People that voted for phyna amaze me, why??"

@kanoel_fabrics:

"Please I am asking again; is it Venita that threw the clothes on the floor? It's how another woman is taking the backlash of sth someone else did for me. Y'all hypocrite women never seize to use the slightest opportunity to unleash on your fellow women unnecessarily."

@meeldread:

"This girl sabi set herself up. You dey use people real@life health issue share person?? Make it make sense !! Smh."

BBN’s Chichi blasts Phyna’s new BBL backside, calls It bag of cement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian reality TV star Chichi trends as her online war with BBNaija colleague Phyna takes a new turn.

According to reports, the pair seemed to have run into each other at an event in Lagos, where all hell broke loose.

Chichi afterwards took to her Twitter page to troll Phyna, noting that she always wanted to be like her, yet went about condemning her.

Source: Legit.ng