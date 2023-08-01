BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd during his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, sent a warning to his mechanic

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, has caused a buzz with his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, August 1.

In a short clip from Frodd's diary session, the reality star was seen expressing how much he missed his pregnant wife, who gave him her blessings to be on the reality TV show.

Frodd sends message to his mechanic. Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

However, a clip showed the moment the BBNaija Double Wahala reality star was close to issuing a warning to his mechanic about delivering a car to his wife before he was cut short by Biggie.

Watch the video below:

Ebuka, netizens react as Frodd sends warning to mechanic

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed Frodd's diary session with Biggie, see them below:

nmabekeh:

"Igbo men always taking care of their family. It’s a thing of pride."

ella_of_troy:

"Biggie would have allowed him finish though ."

obaksolo:

"Frodd go deal wit the mechanic when he gets out."

vanchizzy

"Frodd should use style and say it when discussing with any housemate. Kayode, please come through o.."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"The frodd Dey always sound like fraud mechanic better just finish the sentence and heed the warning and carry the car to the wife o ."

audiobook9ja:

"Eh reach to warn the mechanic oo, those guys no dey fear God. Big brother for allow am finish the warning . Only people wey don suffer for mechanic hand go understand ."

missluciana101:

"That’s a caring Husband but e no concern Big brother ."

Video of Frodd flipping through photo album causes a buzz

Frodd sparked reactions online after he was seen flipping through a photo album of his traditional marriage to his wife.

The reality star from the show's fourth season shocked many when he returned to the house, as he and his wife were expecting their first child soon

Frodd initially cleared the air by saying that his reason for making it back to Biggie's house was for his growing family.

Source: Legit.ng