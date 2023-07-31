Nigerian Music star Wizkid continues to make headlines over his weekend show at Tottenham Stadium

However, a picture of Wizkid posing for the camera with his baby mama Jada Pollock's dad is trending online

Many Nigerian netizens especially reacted to the singer's action as he was seen holding what seems to be a cigar in the picture

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian international star Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' put the country on the world map as he shut down Tottenham Hotspur stadium, where he commenced his More Love Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

A picture from the event showing the moment the Nigerian Star Boy posed for the camera with his manager and baby mama Jada Pollock's dad has gone viral.

Wizkid poses for camera with Jada Pollock's dad. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the picture, Wizkid, who flaunted his bare chest, was seen holding what seems to be a cigar, which has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerian netizens.

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerian netizens react as Wizkid poses for the camera with Jada Pollock's dad

In reaction to the picture, some netizens spoke on the importance of money, while others dragged Wizkid and Jada's dad.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the pictures, see them below:

mister_ade5:

"Man is proud of who his daughter is with."

shoppy_pee:

"He dey smoke Igbo for where him father in law dey power of money and fame."

NobleTenman:

"Them use him daughter do baby mama and side chick werey de smile."

ikenna_okeke01:

"This man and highness Sha."

slammyomi:

"You just have to make it … imagine your father in law shinning his 32 with you with a blunt in your hand."

Santos10896599:

"As I never get money funmi papa no go allow me smoke for e side o."

bam_mie2:

"This man sef go Dey smoke him face too rugged see as e Dey shine teeth like se kin wa gba"

Bazzmeause:

"Werey dey smoke beside his In-law."

Female fans fight over Wizkid's shirt at UK show

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's appearance at the famous Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London continued to be the talk of the town.

A video showed female fans of the Afrobeats star fighting over his shirt after he threw it into the crowd.

The women shown in the viral clip were in two groups, as they both battled for who would go home with the luxury fit.

Source: Legit.ng