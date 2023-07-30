BBNaija star, Tacha, has now taken to social media to celebrate after bagging a doctorate degree

On her official Instagram page, the reality star shared photos and videos as she got decorated with the honorary doctorate degree

Tacha’s new doctorate degree was met with mixed feelings on social media as some netizens argued against it

Popular BBNaija star, Tacha, is now a proud doctorate degree holder to the joy of some of her fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, via her Insta stories, the reality show star revealed that she had bagged a honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University Delaware USA.

According to reports, Tacha is the youngest honouree from the institution.

Tacha posted a series of photos and videos showing the moment she was decorated with her new certificate.

The reality show star also reintroduced herself as Dr Anita Natacha Akide, Doctors of Arts and Social Science.

Netizens react as BBNaija’s Tacha bags honorary doctorate degree

The news of Tacha bagging a doctorate degree soon made the rounds online and raised mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them celebrated her while others said honourees should not be called ‘Doctors’.

Read some of their comments below:

topshot0312:

“Na wa ooo… as them just Dey dash pple this doctorate honors Anyhow, while some of us are reading day and night to achieve this! Pls do not let it loose it’s value…”

jojo__uka:

“Dr kwa. She never even finish bsc, then Msc not to talk of Doctorate.”

akinrindeadeola:

“Upon all the hate,the baby girl dey progress.”

Officialstellaify:

“Congratulations T. We no go hear word for social media again be that ooooh.”

bennysouzamedia:

“The way they have messed this "Dr" prefix is worrisome! Gradually making a clown of those who STUDY tirelessly to get their PhD!”

iamemilyvu:

“Nna eh , can they stop adding this Dr prefix to honorary awardees because it's really insulting to the real earners of the prefix after all the hard work they have to go through before earning that title. Haba na ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

priscillia__zane:

“Be like this university dy distribute certificate ooo… shey no be last month ashmusy come collect her own nii??? Congratulations tho ”

luchie_pee:

“Delaware university USA. Sharing Doctorate degrees in Nigeria. Hehe.”

simeon_snr:

“This same university again??? Are they even recognised??”

jasmineanona:

“Every Instagram influencer is a doctor now ?”

sandyy.o:

“I feel this is insulting to the real people who work hard for this title academically. Earning a doctorate is not a child’s play in the actual sense. Wats with dis foolery‍♀️.”

kel_ukah:

“Honorary degree and PhD are not the same thing Abeg .”

Tacha reveals why she did not join BBN All Stars

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha, has now opened up on why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars.

Tacha was one of the BBNaija stars many fans had hoped would make the show and the socialite has now spoken up on why she was not a part of it.

Tacha revealed that everything is business to her. She explained further by saying that she would have gone for BBNaija All Stars if the organisers were going to pay her.

