Popular Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe has taken to social media to apologise to Ekiti state university students

The movie star posted her heartfelt apology on her official Instagram page after disappointing the students with her absence

Mo Bimpe’s apology note stirred a series of mixed reactions from the university students who shared their thoughts online

Nigerian actress, Mo Bimpe, has made headlines after she apologised to students of Ekiti state university.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star wrote a heartfelt note to the students to show her remorse after backing out of her promise to be at the university’s induction.

Actress Mo Bimpe apologised to Ekiti state university students. Photos: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

According to Mo Bimpe, she is a proud ex-student of the university and is always happy to attend occasions when called upon. However, unforeseen circumstances arose, and she would not be present at this year’s induction ceremony.

Mo Bimpe, however, promised to make it up to them as she apologised directly to the staff and students of the Theatre and Media Arts department.

See her post below:

Netizens react as Mo Bimpe tenders heartfelt apology to Ekiti state university students

A number of Ekiti state university students took to Mo Bimpe’s comment section to react to her apology. Some expressed disappointment that she would not be present at the school event.

Read some of their comments below:

_samuel_ipinlaye:

“You should have posted this after the induction and not before .. some people won’t attend again because of this.”

oyedeletolulopemercy:

“We don dey expect you most of the Inductees invited their parents because you're coming.. is not fair ooo.”

Vibewithmodish:

“No be so ooo, na when I do TF for ticket finish you con Dey type apologies.”

teepeesmile:

“Aww. I am also an Alunma . This is simply Humility at it's peak ❤️.”

ade_tun_dun_mi:

“Apologies accepted❤️.”

harbis_enterprise_wholesales:

“It Is well sha wey I don Dey expect aunty Mo say today today I go see you all is well ❤️.”

Faultless_babe:

“U would have done this after, a lot of people won’t come again bcos of this.”

Emiraltyafrica:

“We mooooove.”

Dhemilade12:

“Mama no be so ooo…na because of you I buy ticket ooo.”

