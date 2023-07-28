Popular Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is once again in the news after she teased fans with a new selfie

Taking to her Instagram stories, the veteran movie star posted a lovely photo of herself that has now gone viral

Genevieve’s selfie came many months after she had been away from social media and fans reacted to it with excitement

Popular Nollywood actress Geneveive Nnaji has now made a social media appearance after staying away for many months.

Genevieve is one Nigerian celebrity who started to maintain a low social media profile and it surprised many when she finally decided to show her face.

Taking to her official Instagram page, via her stories, the much loved actress posted a selfie.

Fans react as actress Genevieve Nnaji posts new selfie after long break. Photos: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

In the simple photo, the movie star was seen lightly putting her hand on her head as she gave a small smile for the camera.

See the screenshot below:

Netizenz react to Genevieve Nnaji’s new selfie after many months away from social media

It came as no surprise that Gevenieve’s new selfie soon made social media headlines as many netizens were excited to see her face after a long time.

Read some of the comments from fans below:

Nsisong_ikon:

“This one is just like Abacha’s money… Comes out of nowhere.”

msvanila7:

“The type of fame to desire. Post a selfie and its headline news .”

okoriegrace:

“I don come old pass Genevieve wey i dey see for movies when i dey small .”

chi_lee44:

“My love for Genevieve and Chefchi is unbreakable .”

stylefield_:

“The only woman whose value & relevance are in her silence….Bruuhhhh.”

evargreat__:

“I heard her new film has been selected for Toronto International film festival (TIFF) she is teasing us .”

Rae_nath:

“We suppose dey pop azul anytime wey she drop selfie o! It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

anita__chi:

“She no send us na when she like mama Dey serve us her angelic beauty.”

official_kahlan:

“Keep ageing backward queen .”

Misikell:

“She is still.beautiful. truly there is life without smedia.”

Genevieve marks birthday on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after being away from social media for an extended period, veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji sweetly returned online to mark her birthday.

Genevieve, who clocked a new age on May 3, took to her official Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a new picture of herself.

The actress, who looks forever young, also shared a video of her cutting a birthday cake on her Instastory as she celebrated with family and friends.

Source: Legit.ng