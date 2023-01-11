Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ex-housemate Chichi has been trending for different controversial reasons surrounding her birthday

The reality TV star recently celebrated her birthday with sizzling pictures to mark her acclaimed 23 years of existence on earth

A popular Instagram influencer called Ewoba has called out Chi Chi for using her face to edit the Level Up housemate’s birthday pictures

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Former Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, better known as Chichi, recently celebrated her birthday on January 10, 2023, and has received a lot of backlash for the new age she declared.

First, she was accused of lying about her age when some old pictures dug up from Facebook depicted that the Level Up housemate was once married with a child.

BBNaija Chi Chi and Influencer Ewaoba Credit: @itschichiofficial @ewaoba

Source: Instagram

Her old pictures from Facebook made Netizens doubt the age she stated and they started to bombard her with questions.

Another was a 2014 photo in which she appeared far too mature and dressed up for someone claiming to be 23 in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Influencer Ewaoba's accusation

The current matter on ground now is that a popular influencer named Ewaoba has come out to accuse the reality TV star of using her face to edit her birthday pictures.

The influencer took to her Instagram story to share a photo of one of Chichi’s birthday pictures and went to query why the BBNaija star’s face in the picture was exactly like hers. The followers of the influencer went on to agree with her over the claims made.

In influencer Ewaoba’s words:

"The face is giving me oga; help me cut her head off; because abi na my eyes"

See the post on BBNaija Chi Chi’s photo and influencer Ewaoba’s face

Netizens react to the post on BBNaija Chi chi’s birthday photo

___s.e.r.a.h___:

"But na ewa oba Dave be this na, the photographer needs to be mentioned… I don’t even like it when I don’t look like my pictures I would have told the photographer to reduce the editing Ann ahn."

queene_th:

"Biko let her be. Hair styles and make up gives different looks if not why do we wear them if it’s not to look differently. In fact personally whenever I apply good make up I turn out looking like diadem. ‍♀️"

luxforpeace:

"These editors need to give FaceApp a rest. These celebrities are now looking the same."

obehiidios_:

"It is well with chichi ooooooooo to be a celebrity is not easy all this people are actually human being make una take am easy."

_shapes_empire:

"The face Na ewaoba face true true sha."

wor.ldbillionaire::

"Chi chi dun suffer for this her birthday but e good for her.. the girl no be better person .. person wey pois0n her friend for Cyprus.. see as Sheggz, Bella and some housemates ignore her birthday, them no even post her even for 24 hours status… Now I know why Deji Rejecteddd Chichi.. she’s too fakeee and w!ckeddd."

lumi_x_x:

"Na too much editing,calm down,no be say you too jig like that."

thebongekile_m:

"Nigerian celebrities why do they like to edit their pics too much ah."

BBN’s Chichi cries, rolls on the floor as fans bombard her with gifts

Curvy petite Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor better known as Chichi turned a year older, on January 10, 2023, and was nothing but a celebration all around for her.

Despite the controversy surrounding the authenticity of the new age she claims to be a part of, her fans and supporters went all out to celebrate the reality TV star.

Chichi in some clips that have went viral was seen crying and at a point fell to the floor tossing around as she thanked her fans for loving and supporting her.

Source: Legit.ng