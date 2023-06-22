BBNaija Level Up stars Deji Morafa and Chichi dominated social media after a new episode on the reunion show

The former BBNaija couple traded words on the show, and Deji took to social media to react after it was aired on TV

Deji bragged about being aware of the lasting effects he has on women, and many netizens reacted to it

BBNaija Level Up star, Deji, has fired shots at his co-star, Chichi, on social media, after their heated episode on the reunion show.

Recall that in the latest BBNaija Reunion episode, Deji and Chichi got into a heated exchange of words when she claimed he manipulated her, among other things.

Nigerians blast BBNaija's Deji for taunting Chichi online after reunion show. Photos: @dejimorafa, @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

After the show aired on television and started to trend on social media, Deji took to his social media page to react.

The reality star retweeted one of his old posts where he had bragged about the effects he has on women.

The tweet reads:

“Yes, I am aware of the lasting effect I have on women.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Deji taunts Chichi online after viral reunion show

Shortly after Deji retweeted his old tweet, many fans of the show were in his comment section sharing their thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

TY Autos asked if it was true he sleeps with old women to survive:

Big Feyi tweeted:

This tweep said that everything now made sense to her:

Queenie called Deji manipulative:

Amamie said he used to sneak into Chichi’s room:

Adaobi called him wicked:

Kemi condemned his actions on the show:

Dripping Caramel tweeted:

Talatu called him evil:

