Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna seems to want to keep her relationship with Groovy on lowkey, but fans aren't letting her

During an Instagram live session, the reality star got angry when most of her fans started asking why she has been hanging out with Bella and not Groovy

Phyna who urged her fans to rest, noted that the unnecessary curiosity is why some people choose to go private

Big Brother Naija Level-up winner Phyna recently had to tell her curious fans to put their questions about her relationship with Groovy to rest.

She made this statement during her Instagram live session when she realized fans kept asking why she hasn't been hanging out with Groovy.

Nigerians react as Phyna slams fans over Groovy Photo credit: @groovymono/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The reality star disclosed that they both have their lives to live, as well as careers to pursue, so they can't be together all the time.

Phyna continued by asking if she should move to Groovy's house because of their 'shippers', before finally revealing that her mood has been ruined because of the questions.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Phyna's video

amara_omeoga:

"Must Phyna respond to everything and anything. Nawa oooo."

lulusmooth:

"This girl and portable suppose marry, at least let her become his third wife. She has those qualities."

officialloveth5:

"No be same you cry for days when Dey moved groovy to another level in bbn then? "

best__bby:

"Las las e don castthis is not the Phyna I know she always replies all shippers questions maybe breakfast don set"

favourchris2023:

"Wait o na who we suffer vote for be this⁉️Nawa o and I come Dey cry dey pray make she wintrue definition of you can judge a book by its cover"

miz.cooper:

"You people deserve this kind of winner. #hissing"

fine_ass_sommy:

"Be like the ship don capsize … this one when una dey spoil her mood for groovy name when una mention give her "

Phyna and Bella drag ladies who open their legs for money

Big Brother 2022 ex-housemates Phyna and Bella sparked reactions on social media with a video where they addressed fellow ladies.

In what seemed to be a live video, the reality stars affirmed that they worked hard to put together all they have and it gives them joy.

According to Phyna sleeping around or opening legs for money is nonsense and fulfilment comes from knowing you spent your money to make things happen for yourself.

Source: Legit.ng