BBNaija reality star Ka3na has confirmed the death of her Oyinbo husband, who passed earlier this month

The reality star, who returned to social media on May 28, revealed her husband died after battling cancer

A heartbroken Ka3na said her husband's death has made their daughter fatherless and her a widow in her 20s

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ka3na Jones has returned to social media days after her husband's demise.

The reality star, who took down her Instagram page earlier this month, revealed her husband passed on on May 1 after battling cancer.

ka3na mourns hubby. Credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

"I never knew what it felt like to lose a LOVED one until I received the sad call from the hospital 01-05-2023! Took exactly three days for me to actually process the information and from that moment of acceptance grieve has consumed my entire world,' she wrote.

Ka3na, who said she didn't know how to move on with her life, described her late husband as her confidant and backbone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Your death has made our daughter fatherless and your Kate” a widow in my 20s," she added.

See her full post below:

Netizens console Ka3na

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the reality star's post. See the comments below;

the_real_amaka:

"Am so sorry my love , please take heart."

nickie_dabarbie:

"This made me tear up My condolences ma’am May his soul RIP."

azukijames86:

"Accept my sincere condolence Ka3na ."

dazz_lings1:

"My condolences, may God give you the fortitude to bear the loss and may his soul rest in peace ❤️."

akeabasi_gain

"Who else cried while watching the video...May the universe console you Kate...it is well...and may the universe raise for you another pillar ,may he help and strengthen you. Amen."

realdestinybromby:

"Sorry for your loss dearMay his soul rest in the bosom of the lord ."

Prayers up as Ka3na takes down IG account after hubby's demise

Legit.ng reported how netizens took to social media to pray for Ka3na after reports of her hubby's demise emerged online.

A quick search for the reality star's Instagram page showed she took down her account from the platform.

Reacting, someone wrote:

"No matter what, the man was her husband let her mourn in peace he love her and she love him in a own way."

Source: Legit.ng