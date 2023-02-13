BBNaija reality star Ka3na Jones is in a celebration mood as her daughter Lila clocks a new age on Monday, February 13

The BBNaija star flooded her Instagram page with cute moments of her and her daughter on her 4th birthday

Many of Ka3na's fans and followers have since taken to the reality star page to pen sweet messages to her daughter

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ka3na Jones also known as Boss Lady, is all excited as her daughter Lila marks her 4th birthday today, February 13.

The proud mother took to her social media timeline to gush about her daughter as she shared lovely pictures of the birthday girl.

Ka3na's daughter marks her 5th birthday in style. Credit: @official_ka3na @lila_bossbaby

Source: Instagram

Ka3na also shared moments from her daughter’s pre-birthday party, which took place on February 8.

The reality star added a caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Proud Celebrant Mom.. Lady In Red About @lila_bossbaby Pre-Birthday Party 08-02-2023!”

See Ka3na’s post below:

Lila also shared lovely pictures on her Instagram page as she also added a caption that read:

"Happy birthday to me ✨✨✨ Aquarius szn ♒️❤️ Princess Lila⭐️."

See her post below:

See the cute video Ka3na shared:

Fans pen birthday message to Ka3na's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

peggyebite:

"Happy birthday Lila my son's birthday mate."

adoks_jr:

"Always pretty ❤️."

officialjamesemeka:

"Happy birthday little angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jennys_beauty6:

"Happy birthday darling ❤️❤️."

lillianagada:

"Hope Laila attends sch bc na baby celebrity wey dey follow mom cash out I dey see soo.❤️."

switb2b:

"Kai mami you Dey try ohhh , Lila is too pretty happy birthday boss-baby the second to last slide is giving everything it’s suppose to give ."

ojomuyidefoluke:

"Ka3na i never forgive u ooo for fake your pregnancy anyway Happy val to my beautiful lila."

adelekeibukun:

"Happy birthday to you little Princess...may the Lord be with you all the days of your life."

Netizens react as Ka3na fools them with fake pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Ka3na was at the receiving end of some serious trolling online just days after announcing that she was expecting a baby.

The reality TV star incited the wrath of many people online after it was discovered that she only fooled them with a fake pregnancy narrative.

She used the fake pregnancy narrative to create awareness for the launch of her kiddies wears 'Millenials'.

Source: Legit.ng