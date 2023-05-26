Controversial auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna better known as IVD has taken to social media to make a request

In the now-deleted Instastory post, the businessman asked 20 friends each to donate N500,000 to him

Many people who saw the post tagged the businessman as broke and advised him to get it from his friend, Blessing CEO

IVD recently got social media users buzzing with reactions when he made a post directed at all the friends he has helped in the past.

Real name Ikechukwu Ogbonna, the auto dealer who was embroiled in controversy following the death of his wife, Bimbo, asked 20 friends to donate the sum of N500,000, totalling N10 million.

The post which has gone viral, left many social media users amused with some tagging the businessman as broke.

While others claimed he was trying to be like Davido who had playfully asked for public donations, some netizens advised him to get the money from his friend, Blessing CEO. There are people who believe he was behind her bail.

Netizens react as IVD asks 20 friends for N500k each

