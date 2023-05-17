BBNaija reality star ka3na is currently trending on social media over claims about a tragedy that hit her household

According to the reports, the reality star recently lost her Oyinbo husband as some pictures and videos of her in a sorrowful mood surface online

Social media users have since taken to different platforms to pen condolence messages to the reality star

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ka3na Jones has reportedly lost her Oyinbo lover.

While Ka3na is yet to release any statement as at the time of filing this report, pictures and videos of her in a sorrowful mood have surfaced on social media.

Pictures of Ka3na in a sorrowful mood stir emotion. Credit: @notjustok.com

Source: Instagram

A quick search of the reality star's Instagram page showed she had taken down her account from the platform.

See some of her pictures trending online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See a video of the reality star in a sad mood:

Netizens react as Ka3na reportedly loses hubby

Many of her fans and followers have also taken to social media to console her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hildapelumi:

"HolySpirit will comfort you dear Ka3na."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"Chaii my deepest condolences ."

mge.na:

"God be with Katrina and family ❤️."

emmanuella.eze:

"May his soul rest in peaceHope she is not pulling a stunt sha."

amaosaks:

"This is sad. May his soul rest in peace. Take heart Katrina ."

ronkeyzee:

"You can type what you have in mind…nobody will flog you. Rip to him."

myde06:

"God comfort her & the little cute baby girl ."

neetah_amor:

"no matter what, the man was her husband let her mourn in peace he love her and she love him in a own way."

tessyrime_:

"Aww this is heartbreaking..May our Good Lord comfort them in these trying times..May her rip."

Nollywood mourns actor Chikezie Uwazi

It was a tragic moment in Nollywood as the Nigerian movie industry lost another actor Chikezie Uwazie.

Actress Obey Etok made this public in a post via her Instagram page as she revealed the actor died after a second brain surgery in the US.

Etok disclosed that she got the devastating report from the Imo State University (IMSU) alumni platform as she recounted how Chikezie told her he was going to the US for greener pastures.

This was after the movie industry lost Murphy Afolabi and Saint Obi.

Source: Legit.ng