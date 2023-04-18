Months after her disqualification from BBNaija reality show Beauty Tukura seems yet to get over it

In her new show, Beauty broke down in tears as she recounted her experience after leaving the house

The trending video of her crying has, however, sparked mixed reactions from netizens, as many claimed she was acting

In the first episode of her new show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Beauty Tukura opened up on her disqualification from the house in 2022.

Legit.ng recalls how Beauty,, a housemate in the BBNaija house, was disqualified from the show.

In a trending video from her new show, the reality star broke down in tears as she recounted her disqualification and her experience after leaving the house, which included massive backlash from netizens

Beauty revealed she had worked on her personal development and was sure of the person she was, going on the show.

Netizens react as Beauty breaks down in tears

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

splashbunny18:

|Its okay to be vulnerable, I like how she owns up to her mistakes, she has grown!!!she has evolved!!! She is doing amazingly well❤️."

car_leen:

"Work on the acting."

destiiiny.thato:

"I am just so proud of her, somethings, pple n situation will make you question ur own character. I love ur GROWTH TUKURA, I love how u took accountability n sorted help. U re one to emulate ."

amakasuccess045:

"Kolomental wetin be this? ."

faith.musanga.10:

"It's how phyna fans troll her and they hate the trolls on their favorite... what happened people just supporting their favorite without trolling others."

gorretkisa:

"Stop drinking and know how to control your temper."

dvtech_global:

"Crocrodie tears."

preciousmamoyo:

"So her fans are projecting depression on my fav but there fav is the one depressed this life they can see now how there fav cry behind closed doors."

stee_axel:

"Shukura plz.... which kind of Tears is this."

